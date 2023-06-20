21m ago

Share

'We are really struggling': Gauteng metro cops crippled by lack of bulletproof vests, armoured cars

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng cops are being crippled by lack of bulletproof vests and armoured cars.
Gauteng cops are being crippled by lack of bulletproof vests and armoured cars.
PHOTO: Lucky Morajane Gallo Images, Daily Sun
  • Gauteng metro police departments face serious shortages of fleet vehicles, bulletproof vests and protective gear.
  • The JMPD, TMPD and EMPD revealed this during a meeting with the Gauteng legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety on Tuesday.
  • The EMPD deputy chief said Ekurhuleni had seen an increase in the crime rate due to the constant power outages across the country.

Lack of vehicles, shortage of bulletproof vests and protective gear, and problems with training dogs and their handlers.

These are some of the challenges said to be crippling metro police departments in Gauteng. The administrative heads of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) revealed this on Tuesday during a meeting with the provincial legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety.

EMPD deputy chief Goodman Mzolo said the City of Ekurhuleni had seen an increase in the crime rate which could be attributed to the constant power outages across the country.

He said they had since intensified visibility, particularly in areas where the demand is high.

"The department continues implementing a range of enforcement activities to address priority crimes in the City," Mzolo said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He added that the department had arrested 1 023 criminals in the period between January and March 2023.

He also acknowledged serious challenges in the metro, including fuel restrictions, insufficient fleet and a poor service turnaround time at workshops.

"We can only put fuel at certain times, yet we render a 24-hour service, so we can't leave a crime scene to put petrol.

"We don't have cars. In this current financial year and even in the coming financial year, no provision has been made for a fleet.

"We are really struggling.

"We have internal workshops and external service providers; it is very poor," Mzolo said.

READ | Alleged Free State cop killers found with bogus SAPS car, firearms and police uniforms

He said the department had a shortage of armoured vehicles, bulletproof vests and protective gear, as well as insufficient storage facilities for impounds.

"When we attend to service delivery protests, we find ourselves using soft vehicles instead of armoured vehicles. We are running short of armoured vehicles."

He added:

The lack of bulletproof vests and protective clothing is also not good.

He said the province also faces a serious problem regarding weighbridges.

"Our weighbridges are not functional and that is why we find that our road infrastructure is dilapidating."

The province also struggles to control illegal dumping and pollution. Mzolo highlighted an illegal dumping hotspot on the N12 near Etwatwa, where trucks dump rubbish in a stream.

"Sometimes you find that they are dumping syringes and all sorts of things which cause pollution," he said.

He called for the education of communities on conducting business in the City.

"The informal [traders] are out of work, so you find people trading from everywhere."

TMPD's Sean Bolhuis said the number of fleet vehicles available at the department did not "look too good".

"Unfortunately, we have some internal issues," Bolhuis said.

He said the department only had 447 functional vehicles, while 311 vehicles are out of service due to breakdowns, accidents and non-payment of services.

Meanwhile, JMPD's Angie Mokasi said they face challenges with purchasing ammunition.

"However, I can confirm that the City manager has signed off the report and we are hoping that by [the end of] this quarter we will have at least increased the number of people we can train regarding firearm compliance."

Mokasi said the department’s K9 unit lacked dog handlers and dogs.

"As the JMPD, we have been having a problem in terms of training dogs and training dog handlers because there was an issue with the MOU [memorandum of understanding] we had to sign with the SA Police Service for them to train us."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
empdtmpdjmpdgautengservice deliverycrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
28% - 1134 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2300 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

4h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

5h ago

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

9h ago

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.34
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.34
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.03
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Platinum
961.57
-0.7%
Palladium
1,397.61
+0.0%
Gold
1,937.45
-0.7%
Silver
23.34
-2.6%
Brent Crude
76.09
-0.7%
Top 40
71,637
-1.2%
All Share
77,094
-1.2%
Resource 10
65,784
-3.0%
Industrial 25
104,300
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,311
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo