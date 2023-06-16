56m ago

'We are shocked and shattered': Family reacts as ex-wife appears in court for Eastern Cape doctor's murder

Candice Bezuidenhout
Dr Bantu Noqekwa.
Dr Bantu Noqekwa.
PHOTO: Supplied/Facebook
  • The family of murdered Bantu Noqekwa "never expected" that his ex-wife would be implicated.
  • For the late doctor's cousin, seeing the ex-wife in court, was "a trigger".
  • The matter was postponed to next Friday for a bail application.

It was a "bittersweet" moment for the family of slain Nelson Mandela Bay doctor, Bantu Noqekwa, on Thursday.

In the dock of the New Brighton Magistrate's Court was the doctor's ex-wife and mother of his three children, Nothukela Ethel Noqekwa, who was arrested in Cape Town earlier this month for allegedly masterminding his murder.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Two others, Siyabulela Gcayiya and Andile Jongi, also appeared in court in connection with the murder.

The doctor was gunned down in his surgery in Zwide on 3 May. Three people fled from the scene.

Although they were no longer together, the doctor's family never thought she would ever be accused of killing him.

His cousin, Eado Suka, said the idea that Nothukela was involved in her ex-husband's murder did not even cross their minds.

She said: 

No one in the family anticipated this outcome. It never came across our minds and we are shocked and shattered.

Asked what it felt like to see Nothukela in court, Suka said: "It's a trigger, I won't lie. It's a trigger. I, for one, can't even look at her right now as I used to look at her. My heart just beats faster whenever I see her. Every time I lay my eyes on her, I become emotional."

The court was packed with the doctor's family members, who could not take their eyes off Nothukela when she entered the dock, wearing a pink jacket and grey beanie.

Before she left, a family member called out her middle name, Ethel, followed by a few other calls, but the accused refused to look and focussed on descending the stairs to the holding cells.

Her advocate, Bongo Mvinjelwa, indicated in court that she would be applying for bail.

The matter was postponed to next Friday for a bail application.

Nothukela Ethel Noqekwa.

Suka said the family was happy with the progress of the case because arrests had been made and the accused had appeared in court.

She added the family had been receiving immense support from the public.

"The three of them do not deserve bail and I am sure that the community will agree with us on this. We have heard the cries, received the messages and calls from the people in the community, and everyone is happy with the progress," she said.

"We hope the justice system will be on our side in terms of opposing bail. They really do not deserve it."


