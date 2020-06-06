2h ago

add bookmark

'We are still facing the storm': Mkhize maps out ventilators, field beds for expected Covid-19 peak

Nicole McCain
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.
Photo by Christiaan du Plessis
  • The first 20 out of 1 000 ventilators donated from the US have been installed at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
  • The next donation of ventilators will be used in facilities in the Western Cape.
  • On Friday, the country recorded 43 434 positive cases, 908 deaths and 23 088 recoveries. 

The donation of ventilators from the US government is just one step in a plan to treat rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday.

The first 20 ventilators, which will form part of a total donation of 1 000 from the US government, have been installed at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

At a ceremony and demonstration of the ventilators at the Soweto hospital, Mkhize said more diagnostic tests were being sourced and the provisions of additional field beds were ongoing across the country.

He added that the health department anticipated a future shortage of oxygen and it was putting in place measures to prevent this.

Mkhize stressed that while lockdown regulations eased, the infection rate was still increasing.

"We are still facing the storm," he said.

He added that the next donation of ventilators would be used in facilities in the Western Cape, which has more than 60% of the positive Covid-19 cases in the country.

READ | First 20 US-donated ventilators installed at Baragwanath hospital in Soweto

On Friday, the country recorded 43 434 positive cases. There have been 908 deaths and 23 088 recoveries. So far, 850 871 tests have been conducted.

At the ceremony, US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks said South Africa was the first country to receive ventilator donations from the United States Agency for International Development.

The ventilator units are valued at $14m (R230m), with the accompanying equipment, service plans, and shipping amounting to more than $20m (R330m). 

The ventilators are expected to assist with the treatment of Covid-19 cases in which patients are in a critical or unstable condition.

They form the first line of defence against the coronavirus, said Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Currently, the hospital has just over 200 beds dedicated to the Covid-19 response, Masuku said.

The hospital is expected to see a 500-bed increase, Premier of Gauteng David Makhura added at the ceremony.

Related Links
Western Cape to use high-flow nasal oxygen as early signs show improved treatment
Adriaan Basson: Can we assemble 20 000 ICU beds in three months?
City commits to help local ventilator maker get state’s attention
Read more on:
zweli mkhizejohannesburg ­healthcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Is your job on the line because daycare centres are still closed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is no one to care for my children otherwise
45% - 56 votes
Yes, my kids are too distracting to work from home
15% - 19 votes
No, my children's other parent takes care of them
10% - 12 votes
No, I am managing to juggle both
30% - 38 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.02
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.60)
Gold
1681.70
(+0.13)
Silver
17.39
(+0.17)
Platinum
815.55
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
41.88
(+5.78)
Palladium
1949.00
(+0.59)
All Share
54722.38
(+2.85)
Top 40
50199.80
(+2.79)
Financial 15
11467.53
(+4.66)
Industrial 25
74264.52
(+2.52)
Resource 10
49969.31
(+2.29)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo