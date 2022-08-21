‘We are still in disbelief that he's gone’: Paarl family mourns 'kind and caring' man

38m ago

The family said they will miss Bradley as they try to piece back their lives following his death.
  • The Davids family are trying to piece together their lives after one of their own was killed in a motor vehicle accident in Paarl. 
  • Bradley Davids died in his Honda Ballade more than a week ago when a Ford Ranger bakkie collided with him.
  • He had picked up colleagues from their McDonald's workplace and was on his way to drop them off.

It’s been more than a week since Bradley Davids and his colleague Ruvonne Dampies were killed on Jan van Riebeek Road in Paarl.

They were travelling home from their late shift when their Honda Ballade was hit by a Ford Ranger bakkie.  

Bradley, 43, was on his way to drop off some of his colleagues at their homes after picking them up at the local McDonald's restaurant.

Paarl police spokesperson Captain Louise du Plessis told Netwerk24 the driver of the Ford Ranger had lost control and collided with the vehicle Bradley and Dampies were in.   

The family’s spokesperson and Bradley’s brother Charles Davids told News24 they were still in shock and disbelief that Bradley was no more.

"We buried him on Saturday and the entire day was an abundance of sadness. I think everyone that showed up to say their final goodbyes couldn't believe that my brother is never coming back. His wife Rozaine Cupido was particular emotional as they are newly married and spent [the] majority of their days together," he said.

"She's trying to be strong, but it's very difficult for all of us because we did not expect to bury my brother so early in life. He was a wonderful man and cared deeply for his family, colleagues and friends. He was an assistant manager at McDonald's for many years and he loved his job. He was also looking forward to welcoming another son into this world."

According to Charles, Bradley was in the process of selling his car on the day of the fatal accident, and had no intention of leaving the house as he had people coming to view the vehicle. 

"I remember him being at home watching his son's rugby game on a live stream... Later that evening he got a call from his colleagues, asking if he could fetch them from work [and] drop them at home as they didn't have transport. Because he was a kind and caring person, he agreed to fetch them, not knowing it would be his last time at home."


The days leading up to the funeral were daunting for the family.

"When we went to identify his body last Tuesday, it was one of the most difficult experiences for us as a family. To see him lying in the mortuary was not nice," Charles said.

Bradley's death had also opened up old wounds as another brother died two years ago after getting Covid-19.

"Because of the heavy restrictions of the lockdown we could not say farewell to our brother Marrothon Abrahams at the time and that was extremely difficult for us. At least with Bradley, we were able to be present at his funeral to which hundreds of people showed to say farewell.

"He'll be missed by many. He was my baby brother and family gatherings just won't be same anymore," added Charles. 

Bradley leaves behind five children, his wife and four siblings.     

Western Cape police comment will be added once received.   


