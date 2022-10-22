1h ago

add bookmark

‘We are still in shock’ - Loved ones of murdered Cape Town mom, stabbed allegedly by friend

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kirsty James was killed at her workplace, allegedly by her friend. (Supplied)
Kirsty James was killed at her workplace, allegedly by her friend. (Supplied)
  • A Western Cape mom was stabbed several times at her workplace, allegedly by her close friend.
  • Kirsty James, from Mossel Bay, died on her way to hospital.
  • The accused appeared in court and will remain in custody until her bail hearing later this month. 

The family of a Mossel Bay woman, Kirsty James, is reeling after a friend was arrested for her murder. The 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her workplace on Monday.

Kirsty was rushed to the hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Marion Bruinders, 50, said that knowing the person arrested for her daughter’s murder had visited her home for many years was "very sad for me".

Fighting back the tears, Bruinders told News24 her daughter and her alleged murderer were apparently not seeing eye to eye in the weeks leading up to the incident.

"Kirsty would video call me every day, if she needed guidance on anything happening in her life, she would always look to me for that guidance. She had told me that she and her friend were not seeing eye to eye, and I told her that I didn’t think the friendship was healthy and warned her to be cautious and end the friendship."

remembered
Kirsty will be remembered by many for her beautiful smile, soft spoken nature and her love for makeup, getting her nails and eyelashes done. (Supplied)

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Mossel Bay detectives arrested a 32-year-old woman on a charge of murder.

"Investigation into the incident indicates [that] the victim was at work when a woman entered the premises and accosted her. She sustained several stab wounds and was transported to hospital by ambulance where she was declared [dead]," Spies said.

"The accused appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrate's Court on Thursday. She was remanded in custody and the matter postponed," police said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed until 31 October for a bail application.

Bruinders said when she got the call, she rushed to the scene immediately and saw her daughter laying on a stretcher, about to be moved into an ambulance.

Bruinders said:

I rushed over to her side and grabbed her hands and said, 'don’t worry baby mommy is here,' I remember her looking into my eyes and telling me she loves me then they rushed her to hospital but she died on the way there.

She said she approached the friend but she apparently had no emotions or apologies.

"I asked why she [allegedly] killed Kirsty and all she could tell me was 'go ask your daughter'. I was actually very disappointed in her response because the woman I saw on Monday was not the woman I knew back then when she would come to my house," she said.

"But I have forgiven her for what she did to us as a family."

It’s understood that Kirsty was an office manager at NDK Valuers and would occasionally ask her friend to come and assist if the workload was too much.

"I miss my child already. She was a beautiful soft spoken and very kind woman... Kirsty was loved by many because of the kind-natured person she was. My last few minutes with her before she passed on will forever be with me," she added.

ALSO READ | 'That's what we prayed for': Emotions raw as man jailed for life for murdering ex-wife

Monique April has been Kirsty’s friend for many years and said she is still “shocked at what transpired".

"She loved doing makeup, nails, and getting her eyelashes done. I will miss her smile and our talks the most. Whenever I felt down, she would message me and ask if I'm okay and then would always motivate me. I would do her nails for her and she would be so excited to have them done, those girly moments between us will definitely be missed," said April.

Johannes Manewil said the times he spent with Kirsty was always "pleasant".

"She was a very soft-spoken person with a beautiful smile. I was in pure shock when I learned that she is no more with us. She will be missed so much by many," he added.   

Kirsty leaves behind her sister Zoe Bruinders, her dad Eugene Duthie, and her two-year-old daughter.

According to the family, preparations for the funeral are currently under way and Kirsty will be buried in her home town next weekend.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3844 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12077 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17605 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
22% - 9185 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo