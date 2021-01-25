'We are still on course to receive first batch of vaccines by end of January' - Mkhize

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says that SA is still on course to receive its first batch of vaccines.

One million doses are expected by the end of January.

Government has identified healthcare workers as the first recipients.

South Africa is still on course to receive the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of January, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize says.

"We expect the first batch of vaccines before the last day of the month, they will give us exact confirmations when it is loaded.

"Right now what we will say is that we are still on course to have it by the end of January," Mkhize told Morning Live in an interview published on Sunday.

This comes after Mkhize announced in the first week of January that South Africa will receive one million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

In addition, the national Health Department has said it has been given the green light by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) to procure the Covid-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SSI).

The department also said it had been recognised as the supplier of the SII vaccine, News24 reported.

