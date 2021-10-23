11h ago

'We are the forgotten ones' - Soweto residents living without electricity for months

Canny Maphanga
Soweto residents protest for electricity.
Canny Maphanga
  • Residents in Boomtown, Soweto, blocked roads during an electricity protest.
  • The community wants the faulty box to be fixed or replaced.
  • Just over 90 households in Boomtown are said to be affected.

Months have allegedly passed in which just over 90 households have been forced to live in darkness in Boomtown, Soweto.

"Our grievances are electricity. Since 6 July 2021, we have not had electricity," community leader Elvis Rikhotso told News24 this week.

Rikhotso and other affected residents took to the streets in the early hours of Thursday to protest.

While most streets were cleared and left operational, Sofasonke Street was a no-go zone for a period of time after rocks and remnants of burnt objects were left strewn on the road.

Rikhotso said the protest came after the [electricity] box, which affects 95 households in Boomtown, was faulty.

It was allegedly not attended to by Eskom.

Soweto residents protest for electricity
Residents believe Eskom should supply new hardware.

According to Rikhotso, the consequences of the electricity challenges have been devastating, showing that their "lives are not of value or importance".

"What about us? What about our kids, who have to go to school and can't access their technological devices to learn?

He added:

We are the forgotten ones. They don't care about what is happening in this part of society.

A resident, who opted not to be named, said since he moved to Soweto, from the Johannesburg CBD, he found that electricity challenges were a norm in the area.

"There are always issues with electricity. I do not even know what must be done, but this is what we are dealing with," anonymous said.

The protest comes just a week before the municipal elections.

Rikhotso added:

I so wish that we can come together and vote these people out because, if we don't do that, this will remain in our lives. But it is very hard to convince the community of this.


Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed that no injuries or arrests were reported during the protest on Thursday morning.

"[It] started at approximately 04:00. All roads have been cleared, and traffic flow is back to normal," he said.

Eskom's comment will be added when received.

