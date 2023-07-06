'We are under siege': Illegal mining led to Boksburg gas leak, says premier.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the gas leak that led to 17 deaths in a Boksburg informal settlement was caused by illegal mining activity.

Other gas cylinders have since been removed from the scene.

Lesufi called on law enforcement officials to implement improved strategies to tackle illegal mining in Gauteng.

The gas leak that caused 17 people to die in Angelo informal settlement in Boksburg was caused by illegal mining activity, according to the Gauteng premier.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said he witnessed illegal mining activities at the informal settlement when he arrived there on Wednesday night.

News24 understands that illegal miners cut open one of the cylinders that contained the gas, causing it to leak. Details of the gas are unknown at this stage.

Sixteen people died on the scene and a 17th person died in hospital.

The youngest victim was one year old.

"We received a call around 20:00 on Wednesday. Two hours later, I was at the scene until the early hours of Thursday morning. On our arrival, we saw 16 bodies on the ground.

"We witnessed that illegal activity was taking place. We also saw the gas canister [that caused the leak]. We were briefed on what could have caused the fatalities. It means people were doing an illegal business that harmed 16 people, including a one-year-old. It was heartbreaking to see that child. The police gave me an update that 11 people were in hospital. Four are in critical conditions in hospital. Professionals can explain the cause," the premier said.

Forensic experts have since removed other gas cylinders from the scene.

"We extend our condolences. This is a tragic incident. Our systems were on par and responded to how they were advised earlier. We have learnt a lot from the previous gas explosion in Boksburg. Many informal settlements surround this area. We haven't received reports of missing people. We are monitoring the situation. Our experts are on the ground assessing the situation," Lesufi added.

Under siege

He said illegal mining activity was keeping the government under siege in Gauteng.

"I have been saying that we are under siege. I have presented this to those leading our law enforcement agencies. We are using outdated law enforcement mechanisms in a new area that needs new forms of enforcement. People are saying bring the army, which is a prolonged process. We must overhaul our law enforcement response. Illegal mining is out of control. We need a specialised way of training our specialised law enforcement.

"We were briefed yesterday about the firepower of the illegal miners. We have set aside R4 billion to fight crime. We wanted to double [that] but we couldn't. We must have a coordinated approach to confront this lawlessness."

Lesufi added that he understood and heard citizens' frustrations.

"I am calling for a completely new strategy in confronting this thing. We need a well-resourced strategy capability of our law enforcement from a higher level and a need to respond as if we are in a war zone. The figures indicate we are under siege. We have to respond," he said.