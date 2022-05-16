'We buried him with no idea as to why he died' - brother of Cape Town biker

Cape Town biker Wonder Hleza has been buried.

More than 700 people gathered at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Western Cape police said he sustained multiple injuries and that the investigation into his death was continuing.

A Cape Town biker whose body was found on the Du Toitskloof Pass about a week after he went missing, was buried after an emotional service in Goodwood over the weekend.

Hundreds of mourners gathered to bid farewell to Wonder Hleza, who was described by many as "loving, caring and always smiling".

More than 250 bikers escorted his body from the mortuary to his family's home where an intimate service was held on Saturday. The bikers then made their way to a church in N1 City and finally, to Kuilsriver Cemetery.

"We gave him one last ride. He would've been so proud that his biker friends gave him his last ride on Earth. We are still very much heartbroken that our biker brother is no longer with us. We miss him dearly and wish we didn't have to bury him under these circumstances," his brother, Muzi Hleza, said.

Muzi said Wonder was given a "hero's farewell".

The family is still seeking clarity on what happened to Wonder.

They said he was in the prime of his life and that he still wanted to do so much, including seeing his five children succeed in life.

Muzi said:

We gathered at the funeral with heavy hearts, mostly because we buried him with no idea as to why he died at this stage of his life. We are heartbroken and angry.

"He would've turned 50 in the next few months, a milestone for any person. He also had dreams for his kids and wanted to see them [succeed] in life. His wife and kids meant the world to him. It is very difficult to watch them suffer like this," Muzi said.

Muzi added that the police were not forthcoming about their investigation.

"My brother's bike was at the scene, next to his body. They didn't take his bike in for evidence. We had to collect the bike, which was very weird for us, because isn't that supposed to be evidence? All the police took was his gloves, helmet and cellphone. Right now, it's a long, painful waiting game as to what happened to Wonder," Muzi added.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Paarl police opened an inquest docket.

Van Wyk added:

The deceased sustained multiple injuries and the investigation continues.

Last month, Wonder's family reported him missing after he went to Worcester to apply for a temporary driving licence because his licence was among belongings that were stolen from him when he delivered a motorcycle in Parow.

It's understood that Wonder was a well-known businessman and headed up his own motorcycle transport company.

"We hope to find closure soon. We are forever grateful to everyone who joined in the search for my brother and the hundreds of people who came out to support the family at the funeral. We'll never see Wonder again, but his memory and legacy will forever live on," an emotional Muzi said.





