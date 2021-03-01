30m ago

We cannot rule out the possibility of third wave, warns Winde

Tammy Petersen
  • Personal responsibility is paramount in avoiding hospital admissions and saving lives as the country moves to Level 1 restrictions, Premier Alan Winde says.
  • A third wave cannot be ruled out, he warns.
  • The Western Cape has the third highest number of infections at 277 668, or 18.3%, of the cumulative 1 513 393 cases nationally.

The move to Level 1 Lockdown restrictions requires citizens to act with greater responsibility to ensure lives are saved and economic activity takes place safely, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Monday.

"[It] requires all of us… to act responsibly to protect ourselves, our loved ones and fellow residents from becoming infected and possibly falling ill. Personal responsibility is paramount now in avoiding hospitalisations and saving lives," he said.

"[On Sunday night] President Cyril Ramaphosa announced relaxations to a number of restrictions including reduced hours of curfew, broadened alcohol trading hours and changes to the restrictions around gatherings. 

"All of these changes require us to act with even greater responsibility. Covid-19 is still with us and we cannot rule out the possibility of a third wave."

According to statistics released on Sunday night, the Western Cape has the third highest number of infections at 277 668, or 18.3%, of the cumulative 1 513 393 cases nationally.

Lobbied

Gauteng accounts for 404 639, or 26.7%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 329 163 or 21.8% cases.

Winde said he had during his engagement with Ramaphosa and the President's Coordinating Council on Sunday, lobbied for events such as sports matches to be allowed with, "... clear limitations and strict Covid-19 protocols in place".

"Events with limited numbers, especially those held outdoors, are income generators for the province, and play an important role in community building at a time when people have not been able to spend time together," he said.

"Some gatherings have now been allowed and we must ensure that these do not become super spreader events. We can do this by adhering to the restrictions on the numbers of people allowed for indoor and outdoor events, and by taking all Covid-19 personal safety precautions."

