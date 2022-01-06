'We can't go overboard' with birthday celebrations when ANC staff are not paid - Mokonyane

The ANC says it will be scaling down spending on celebrations for its 110th anniversary given that its own staff have still not been paid in full.

This is according to ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane.

Mokonyane briefed the media on the ANC's readiness for its January 8 statement.

In light of outstanding salaries and benefits not yet having been fully paid to its employees, the ANC has vowed not to host a lavish event to celebrate its 110th anniversary on Saturday.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane made the statement on Thursday during a media briefing on the party's readiness for the anniversary event.

"We can't go overboard in terms of spending on the January 8 celebration, knowing full well that our staff have not been paid some outstanding salaries and benefits," Mokonyane said.She said this was why the event at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday will be limited to 2 000 members and guests.

READ | Ramaphosa gets first endorsement for second term as ANC president

Mokonyane said planning for the event was well under way despite the party not having a secretariat, given the suspension of secretary-general Ace Magashule and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte being forced to take leave as a result of illness.

She said staff members at Luthuli House and NEC members led by Thoko Didiza were at the forefront of handling the preparations.

Mokonyane slams rumours that the ANC’s birthday celebration is funded by one individual. She insists the party’s funding comes regional and national structures. #ANC110 @TeamNews24 — Zintle (@ZintleMahlati) January 6, 2022

Mokonyane added that party structures in Limpopo were key in mobilising resources and planning the event.

The ANC will be hosting its 110th anniversary celebrations in Polokwane on Saturday.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.