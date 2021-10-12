16m ago

add bookmark

'We deserve better': Deputy minister bemoans lack of skills among councillors

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati and Bradley Maasdorp
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Deputy Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng has bemoaned the lack of skills among councillors. 
  • She was speaking on News24's election podcast, Ballot Box. 
  • This as 62% of councillors could not use basic computers. 

Deputy Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembisile Simelane-Nkadimeng says she hopes the municipal elections will see the election of more capacitated and skilled councillors.

An assessment complied by the SA Local Government Association (Salga) found about 62% of councillors had been unable to use basic computers to enable the passing of crucial municipal budgets.

This was evident as the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the country and various municipalities were expected to pass budgets for 2019/20.

Adriaan Basson | This election is not about Ramaphosa, Zille or Malema - it's about potholes and power

Simelane-Nkadimeng said political parties and Salga had to ensure refresher courses for councillors, adding they had to take charge of their own education with avenues and funds made available.

"We just hope, this time around, we will be able to receive capacitated individuals. Yes everyone, including ourselves as Cogta [Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs], carry the responsibility of refresher enhancement.

"But to a certain extent, if you are a councillor in the City of Johannesburg, which controls around R6.3 billion, you need to be able to understand finances, you need to be able to get the basics of an income statement." 

She was speaking on News24's election podcast, Ballot Box. 

PODCSAT | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

The department had made funds available to councillors to register for higher education, Simelane-Nkadimeng said, adding only about 38% of them were competent to fulfill their duties, saying:

I mean, out of that 62%, the remainder of about 38% are qualified councillors. But as a country, we deserve more.

Another issue plaguing the local government sphere was poor financial management, with many municipalities being flagged by the Auditor-General. 

Salga found only seven municipalities were doing well, while 31% were dysfunctional, 30% were functional and 32% were in distress. 

Simelane-Nkadimeng said one of the measures the department and National Treasury would explore was withholding funding to municipalities to force accountability. 

Those municipalities that have issues will be asked to address them before funding from the government is distributed.

READ | Come to the party: Here are some of the candidates hoping for a seat in the City of Cape Town

She added the measure would not harm residents because instead of the municipality receiving the funds, the department providing the services would be paid directly. 

This would minimise the harm to residents who paid for services, but would also force accountability from officials, Simelane-Nkadimeng said.

"In terms of finances and the next one [grant] is coming or should be distributed to municipalities now in December. We have already, together with the National Treasury, put plans in place, writing letters to municipalities for them to meet certain conditions before the money could be transferred.  

"We have learnt from our experiences that you cannot keep on ploughing financial resources where accountability lets and deliberately so. 

"You've got to fix the non-accountability issue and then make sure that you do not punish the citizens on them receiving the services that they deserve because you are fixing accountability. That's what we are putting on the table in the requirements for the batch to be released in December," she added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thembisile simelane-nkadimengelections 2021politics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
35% - 370 votes
No, I have deleted it
35% - 367 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 310 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.97
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.34
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.28
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.01
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,763.86
+0.5%
Silver
22.61
+0.1%
Palladium
2,085.00
-1.6%
Platinum
1,018.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
83.65
+1.5%
Top 40
59,475
-0.3%
All Share
65,983
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,995
-0.3%
Industrial 25
82,693
-0.5%
Financial 15
14,170
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo