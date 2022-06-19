28m ago

add bookmark

'We didn't stay neutral during apartheid': Finnish minister urges SA, Africa to take a stand on Ukraine

accreditation
Tebogo Monana
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Finland's foreign minister says the country did not stay neutral during the apartheid-era and colonisation of the African continent.  
  • Finland applied to become a member of NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine.
  • South Africa has taken a non-aligned position on the war. 

HELSINKI - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto says his country didn't take a neutral stance when injustices such as colonisation and apartheid happened on the African continent. 

Haavisto also said Finland applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year. Finland and Sweden have both applied for NATO membership in response to the invasion.

He said during the recent Nordic-African Foreign Ministers meeting, he explained to his African counterparts how the security situation had changed. 

Some African countries, including South Africa, have chosen to take a non-aligned position on the matter. South Africa chose to abstain in a vote against Russia by the United Nations General Assembly, which was aimed at suspending Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.


Haavisto, in a meeting with African journalists, said while Nordic countries were known for their neutrality, they did not stay silent during critical times in history.  

"We did not stay neutral during apartheid in South Africa. We didn't stay neutral on the colonisation of African countries. As Nordic countries, we were strongly condemning the colonial behaviour of some countries on the African continent.

"We are asking African countries to understand our position in this situation. When international rules are broken, countries should not stay neutral, they must open their mouths and make a stand. But, we understand that all countries have their own policies."


During the ministers' meeting, the South African minister of international relations Naledi Pandor said it should worry the world that Finland was feeling threatened.  

She said: "These are countries [who] have always taken a neutral position when it comes to war. For them to now feel this way about security... For them now to be hugely concerned about security is a worry to the world. It just gives you an illustration of the decline in security internationally."

Haavisto said Finland was worried about security in the region. 

"We analysed the security situation in our area in Europe [it] has changed very dramatically.  We made this decision based on our own security risk."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
finlandrussiaukrainecolonisationapartheidwar
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
59% - 8229 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 886 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 4843 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.82
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo