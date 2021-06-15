1h ago

add bookmark

We do not have ghost workers, Duarte tells ANC staffers picketing outside Luthuli House

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jessie Duarte.
Jessie Duarte.
WIKUS DE WET / AFP
  • ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the concerns which staffers raised were legitimate and recognised by the party.
  • Duarte added the staffers had received confirmatory SMSes that their May salaries were paid on Tuesday.
  • The party said its cash flow issues stemmed from numerous challenges, including the Party Political Funding Act.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has revealed the party does not have ghost workers but "old" employees who had been on the organisation's payroll for a while.

The party said it would review the matter and ensure it had staff members who did a full-time job.

Duarte added the ANC was in the process of doing a second internal staff audit, saying:

Over the years, when terms of officials at various levels have ended, we have chosen not to terminate the staff of office bearers, because this was the right thing to do.

Fifteen days into the new month, the party only announced on Tuesday that staffers had received confirmatory SMSes that their May salaries had been transacted.

Duarte said the salary cash flow problems the organisation faced were a result of many challenges the party had encountered, including the implementation of the Party Political Funding Act, since April this year, as well as an urgent need to modernise the ANC's operational and funding models.

READ | Insiders say ANC employees plan to down tools due to salary payment delays

"I'm sure this morning many of you received an SMS showing that your salaries were paid today. The difficult situation faced by the staff and ANC as a movement will require sober and decisive actions. We are going to conclude the process of addressing the situation head-on within the shortest space of time."

Her remarks come in the wake of a move taken by disgruntled ANC staffers to picket outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg to address some of the issues which affected their livelihoods, including not receiving their salaries on time.

On Tuesday, staffers demanded the ANC pay its outstanding UIF and provident fund by the end of July.

They said they would intensify their protests if the party did not respond to their demands within the given period. They handed their memorandum to Duarte with a list of their pressing concerns.

AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa grilled by media on Mkhize, corruption, land expropriation

Speaking to 702 talk show host Clement Manyathela on Monday, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, once again, denied claims the party was bankrupt.

Mashatile said cutting down on the number of ANC staffers was imminent and the only way the party could survive on a sustainable budget.

However, Duarte assured the workers outside the party's headquarters that the ANC was doing everything it could to ensure its financial woes would not continue to affect them.

She assured them salaries would not be reduced and if the party needed to retrench, it would be done after consultation with the staff representatives as the labour law prescribed.

The party said it had a plan in place to manage the outstanding payments which included the provident fund and all other third parties contributions.

It, however, did not assure staff members that they would receive their salaries on the 30th of each month as promised previously.

"We are committed to paying staff salaries. And while payment will not be at the end of the month, every month, there will be a monthly payment. We communicated this to the staff members … and requested a three-month window to assist us in this period where we are trying very hard to raise the money as usual," Duarte said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjessie duartejohannesburggautengprotestspolitics
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 647 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 273 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 2939 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.82
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.47
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.76
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,860.16
-0.3%
Silver
27.56
-1.1%
Palladium
2,764.89
+0.3%
Platinum
1,153.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
72.86
+0.2%
Top 40
61,062
-1.0%
All Share
67,311
-0.9%
Resource 10
64,119
-2.2%
Industrial 25
88,248
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun 2021

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun 2021

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo