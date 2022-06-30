1h ago

add bookmark

‘We do not need to relive apartheid days: NGOs slam Motsoaledi for attack on Helen Suzman Foundation

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Aaron Motsoaledi.
Aaron Motsoaledi.
Elizabeth Sejake
  • NGOs across the country have lambasted Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's attack on the Helen Suzman Foundation over the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit court case.
  • The foundation said earlier this month it would be taking the department to court. 
  • The ZEP is set to expire at the end of the year.

Several NGOs have condemned Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi's attack on the Helen Suzman Foundation over its intention to legally challenge his decision to terminate the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) at the end of the year.

The foundation announced earlier in June 2022 it would take the department to court as it believed those who had followed the law could not have their permits terminated "without fair process, good reason and a meaningful opportunity to regularise their status".

In a statement this week, Motsoaledi accused the foundation and other NGOs of trying to "dislodge" the government.

READ | Home Affairs accuses NGOs challenging ZEP cancellation of wanting to 'dislodge' govt

"This development must be nipped in the bud as soon as possible," department spokesperson Siya Qoza said at the time.

"South Africa is now under the dictatorship of some of the NGOs, with some having faceless and dubious funders. Their ultimate aim is to assist in the dislodgement of the government of the day from power by all means available."

On Thursday, the NGOs - Freedom Under Law, Section27, Defend Our Democracy Campaign, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, SERI and Corruption Watch - called on Motsoaledi to withdraw his statement and apologise.



"This week, we saw a glaring instance of executive abuse of all these features. Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi saw fit to lend his name to an attack on civil society organisations - all because a reputable NGO has dared to take a ministerial decision on judicial review," the NGOs said in a statement.

"Without a shred of justification, the minister issued the most outrageous public statement vilifying the HSF [Helen Suzman Foundation], impugning its integrity and patriotism, accusing it of racism and treachery - and in the process gratuitously smeared the NGO community as a whole."

Special report | Unwelcomed Neighbours: Measuring the human cost of ending Zimbabwean permits

The NGOs pointed out the foundation's case was not that the affected Zimbabweans were entitled to remain in the country, but rather that there was no adequate consultation.

"The minister's threats and innuendos are ominous, but sadly not unprecedented. The apartheid regime shut down or hounded into oblivion countless law-abiding civil society organisations, faith-based organisations and human-rights NGOs. We do not need to relive those days.

"It would be wrong for us to express any opinion on the merits of the HSF case, but it is both grossly improper and unconstitutional for the minister to insult, threaten and attempt to intimidate the HSF. In our country, court cases are determined on their merits in duly constituted courts, not by public declarations," they said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
section 27helen suzman foundationcorruption watchahmed kathrada foundationdepartment of home affairsfreedom under lawgovernmentpolitics
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5665 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
91% - 107253 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

7h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.29
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.84
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.1%
Gold
1,809.01
-0.5%
Silver
20.36
-1.8%
Palladium
1,938.51
-1.3%
Platinum
906.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
116.26
-1.5%
Top 40
60,109
-2.4%
All Share
66,223
-2.3%
Resource 10
63,748
-3.2%
Industrial 25
79,405
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,686
-3.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

7h ago

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

10h ago

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

11h ago

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics

11h ago

GOOD NEWS | 'Treehugger' turns sawdust into eco-friendly cosmetics
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo