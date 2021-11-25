46m ago

'We do not vote with the ANC', says Malema as EFF mayor told to resign, following ANC endorsement

Zintle Mahlati
  • The EFF has told its councillor in Metsimaholo to resign as mayor following her election on 22 November. 
  • EFF leader Julius Malema said he was unhappy that Selloane Motjeane was elected with the help of ANC councillors. 
  • Malema said the party would still try to get Motjeane re-elected.

The EFF has backed out of governing the Metsimaholo Local Municipality in the Free State after its elected mayor was told to resign from the position. 

The EFF bagged the municipality on 22 November when its councillor Selloane Motjeane was elected mayor with the backing of ANC councillors.

Metsimaholo is a troubled region for the ANC and was run through a coalition government led by the SACP since 2016. 

The municipality was placed under administration in February 2020 after it failed to pass a budget and hold meetings. 

Motjeane was elected with the help of ANC councillors. The idea of having the ANC help the EFF obtain power did not sit well with the party's leader Julius Malema. 

Motjeane was told to resign on Thursday morning, Malema told the media.

"We have asked the mayor to resign with immediate effect because she became a mayor through a vote of the ANC. We do not vote with the ANC. Even when the ANC votes for us, we should not accept that," said Malema. 

"She was so happy because she said after the elections, ANC people were already demanding certain things from her. Already they were starting to talk corruption and the type of things they want to do in that municipality," he added. 

Candidate

The EFF would still back Motjeane as its mayoral candidate and seek the DA's support to get her elected. 

Malema said that if the DA did not wish to support the party, the EFF would vote for a DA candidate. 

"She will remain our mayoral candidate in the municipality, and we will persuade the DA to vote with us, and if they don't, we will vote with them, and we give them that municipality as long as it is not in the hands of the ANC." The EFF's ultimate goal was to unseat the ANC. 

EFF councillor Olebogeng Mogorosi was voted as speaker of the Mamusa local municipality in the North West. 

In attempt to explain the contradictions of the party's continued support in Mamusa, Malema said this election was not an issue for the party because it angered the ANC.

"That speaker was elected through a faction of the ANC. That thing upsets the ANC, and it works for us. That one we accept it. That upsets the ANC; we accept it," Malema said. 

