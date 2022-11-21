1h ago

We do not want to see Zuma going back to jail, says eThekwini ANC

Kaveel Singh
Former president Jacob Zuma. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Darren Stewart
  • The eThekwini ANC says it respects the rule of law after the Supreme Court of Appeal said former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole was unlawful.
  • However, it maintained it does not want to see Zuma back behind bars.
  • The region is of the view the former president already served his sentence.

The ANC in the eThekwini region of KwaZulu-Natal was unequivocal it does not want to see former president Jacob Zuma back behind bars following the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that labelled his medical parole as unlawful. However, it also stated it respected the ruling.

"eThekwini as law-abiding citizens, we accept the judgment. We are very comfortable with it, because it is not enforcing the former president to go back to jail," said regional secretary Musa Nciki on Monday.

The SCA found former prisons boss Arthur Fraser had no legal power to override the medical parole advisory board and release Zuma.

The judgment said Zuma had not finished serving his sentence, but it would be up to the Department of Correctional Services commissioner to decide if the former president's medical parole would count as time served.

"I think if we have to look at this whole matter, one way or another, the former president has served his sentence already," Nciki added.

For the ANC eThekwini region, Zuma heading back to prison would be a double sentence, he said.

"For us, you cannot go in and serve a sentence twice. I think that is a great consideration that needs to be made by the commissioner.

"He has served his sentence; the term has come to an end. We do not want to see him going back to jail."

Nciki said there were no plans to mobilise support for Zuma.

"We do not have any plans to mobilise support, but with that in mind, we will always support the former president.

"We know that during this time of year, he has programmes to support young people and we will be by his side when he does this."

Other political parties on Monday lauded the judgment, saying the commissioner needed to send Zuma back to prison.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said it was "crucial" for the commissioner to do "the right thing".

"Zuma must be made to serve his sentence like any ordinary South African would be made to do. The commissioner should not be swayed by threats of a repeat of the July unrest in KZN last year, which were sparked by Zuma supporters protesting his arrest."

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the role of Fraser, in releasing Zuma, must be examined.

"Arthur Fraser's role in the matter must not be forgotten, as it was he who made the unlawful decision to grant medical parole despite the legal provisions not being adhered to. He too must face the music.

"Abuse of legal processes that should be open to bona fide medically ill individuals should never be condoned," Mashaba added.


