We don't know what sparked excavation - family of missing Macassar woman 'triggered' by police probe

The family of missing Denise Coetzee says the police's probe has opened old wounds.

On Wednesday, detectives excavated the family's backyard.

Family members say they have no idea what sparked the excavation.

The family of Denise Margaret Coetzee says the Western Cape police's sudden search of their backyard, in search of their missing loved one, has reopened old wounds.



Coetzee was reported missing on 22 September 2010. She was last seen with her boyfriend.

On Wednesday, Western Cape police took to the Coetzee's backyard to excavate what was believed to be her remains.

Her body was not found, police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi previously told News24.

Coetzee's daughter, Gerica Mouton, who reported her missing, said she did not know what sparked the excavation.

The Macassar family said news of the police search spread quickly, and residents flocked to their home, sparking fake news about who the "murderer" could be.

"The police have not informed us yet. I miss my mother, and I would love to know what happened to her. However, my father is not a murderer," Mouton said.

She said there was no evidence that her mother was dead.

"My father would never hurt my mother. Those spreading fake news are putting our family and especially my father's life at risk," Mouton added.

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich also denounced the rumours, adding that it was unacceptable.

"The family lives in fear as the fake news that is being spread has singled out Denise's ex-husband as the murderer. They are worried that someone will try to hurt or kill him," Helfrich said.

He added that the Coetzee family had been left devastated by both the excavation and the rumours.

"Not only has the attacks on their family on social media hurt them, but the incident also reignited and triggered emotions and memories that they have over the years tried to deal with and forget."

Helfrich called on residents not to spread rumours.

"No matter how much you want to share it, if you cannot confirm with absolute certainty that it is true, do not share it," he added.

Macassar Community Policing Forum spokesperson Russell Williams previously told News24 police had not indicated what had caused them to reopen the investigation.

Williams said social media posts may have triggered the new interest in the case, but warned that sharing false information could cause delays in investigations.

