34m ago

add bookmark

'We don't know who to vote for': Parties blamed amid low turnout in Mamelodi

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A low number of residents had showed up at voting stations in Mamelodi by Monday afternoon.
  • A similar scenario played out in Soshanguve and Mabopane.
  • Voters and residents say people won’t vote because they don’t believe anything will change.

Voting stations in Mamelodi were quiet by Monday afternoon, with no long queues of people waiting to cast their vote - which appeared to be the general status quo across Tshwane. 

News24 visited voting stations in Mamelodi, where very few people were seen lining up. Those who did arrive were able to vote quickly and effortlessly as a result. 

A number of party agents at the voting stations told News24 that Mamelodi residents had come out in their numbers to vote earlier in the morning, and that they expected the same would happen later in the afternoon. 

ANALYSIS | Get the best insights with News24's Elections Forecaster

However, across the board, low voter turnout was documented in the morning, the time historically when most people go and vote. 

In a statement, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said that, as of 12:30, more than 3.5 million people had already voted across the country.

According to electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz, this translated into a very low voter turnout of around 14% so far, if you added in the special votes over the weekend. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 01: A general v
Voters exit a taxi on their way to a polling station in Cape Town on Monday.

Around 14.8% of registered voters in Gauteng had cast their ballot by lunch time. 

During the 2016 municipal elections, the overwhelming majority, or at least two out of every three voters, had voted by 11:00 in the morning. 

LIVE | Follow News24's rolling coverage on elections

Several Mamelodi residents ascribed the low turnout to disillusionment with political parties. 

Voters said many believed that a vote wouldn't bring change to their area, irrelevant of what party was voted for. 

Similar sentiments were held by residents in Soshanguve and Mabopane. The two townships also appeared to have a low turnout when News24 visited several voting stations on Monday morning. 

Not sure

Mamelodi voter Boeti Ndlovu said he had noticed that many people had decided to not to vote, especially the youth. 

"When it comes to the youth side, they are not sure who to vote for," he said. 

Ndlovu added that many people were unhappy with the state of politics, but believed that the ANC would be still the leading party in Mamelodi. Other residents and voters said the turnout was the result of the chaos in Tshwane politics over the past five years. The feeling on the ground was that very little had been done as political parties squabbled in council sittings. 

Issues that residents want local governments to address are crime, water and sanitation, housing and electricity.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Today is the 2021 Municipal Elections. Are you voting?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
68% - 1130 votes
No
32% - 529 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.94
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,794.89
+0.6%
Silver
24.05
+0.7%
Palladium
2,064.00
+2.9%
Platinum
1,060.00
+3.6%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
0.0%
All Share
67,465
0.0%
Resource 10
62,990
0.0%
Industrial 25
87,490
0.0%
Financial 15
13,956
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo