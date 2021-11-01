'We don't know who to vote for': Parties blamed amid low turnout in Mamelodi

A low number of residents had showed up at voting stations in Mamelodi by Monday afternoon.

A similar scenario played out in Soshanguve and Mabopane.

Voters and residents say people won’t vote because they don’t believe anything will change.

Voting stations in Mamelodi were quiet by Monday afternoon, with no long queues of people waiting to cast their vote - which appeared to be the general status quo across Tshwane.



News24 visited voting stations in Mamelodi, where very few people were seen lining up. Those who did arrive were able to vote quickly and effortlessly as a result.

A number of party agents at the voting stations told News24 that Mamelodi residents had come out in their numbers to vote earlier in the morning, and that they expected the same would happen later in the afternoon.

However, across the board, low voter turnout was documented in the morning, the time historically when most people go and vote.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said that, as of 12:30, more than 3.5 million people had already voted across the country.

According to electoral analyst Dawie Scholtz, this translated into a very low voter turnout of around 14% so far, if you added in the special votes over the weekend.

Around 14.8% of registered voters in Gauteng had cast their ballot by lunch time.



During the 2016 municipal elections, the overwhelming majority, or at least two out of every three voters, had voted by 11:00 in the morning.

Several Mamelodi residents ascribed the low turnout to disillusionment with political parties.

Voters said many believed that a vote wouldn't bring change to their area, irrelevant of what party was voted for.

Similar sentiments were held by residents in Soshanguve and Mabopane. The two townships also appeared to have a low turnout when News24 visited several voting stations on Monday morning.

Not sure

Mamelodi voter Boeti Ndlovu said he had noticed that many people had decided to not to vote, especially the youth.

"When it comes to the youth side, they are not sure who to vote for," he said.

Ndlovu added that many people were unhappy with the state of politics, but believed that the ANC would be still the leading party in Mamelodi. Other residents and voters said the turnout was the result of the chaos in Tshwane politics over the past five years. The feeling on the ground was that very little had been done as political parties squabbled in council sittings.

Issues that residents want local governments to address are crime, water and sanitation, housing and electricity.