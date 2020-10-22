19m ago

add bookmark

'We don't need chicken or beef in the sky' - Winde appeals to Ramaphosa, Mboweni over SAA R10bn bailout

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alan Winde (Photo: Malherbe Nienaber)
Alan Winde (Photo: Malherbe Nienaber)
  • Premier Alan Winde appealed to the national government to send possible SAA bailout money to the poor and hungry instead.
  • Speaking ahead of Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's MTBPS, he said the provinces could not afford it. 
  • As it is, money promised to the Western Cape for its Covid-19 response has not materialised, he said.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appealed to the national government to "think carefully" about a possible bailout for South African Airways (SAA).

He said all the provinces desperately need everything they can get, to recover from the Covid-19 lockdown and job losses.

"Mr President, we don't need state-funded planes, but we do need working trains in the Western Cape," he said.

Concerned about the budget slashing expected for the province after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delayed his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), he said the province is still waiting for the money promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the province's Covid-19 response.

He said everybody pulled together, from business to government to private citizens, and also focused on a humanitarian response, which included the delivery of eight million meals to schoolchildren.

Now, the country is staring down budget cuts and a debt crisis as it moves to deal with the "second pandemic" of poverty, hunger and joblessness as a result of the lockdown.

"Speaker, we had the courage to get the job done," he said, and urged that the country not slip back to its old ways.

ALSO READ | South Africa told to look to Ethiopia to rescue SAA

"Despite public promises some made, Speaker, to me personally. Some of you will remember, a meeting at the [Cape Town International Convention Centre] - socially distanced official opening of this amazing Hospital of Hope that we built in six weeks.

"And in that meeting, I still remember the President looking me in the face and saying: 'Don't worry Premier, you do what you need to do, we will cover those funds'. 

"And, unfortunately, today we still haven't seen those funds."

Winde said money continues to be pumped into "failing state enterprises" - like SAA".

"The Western Cape government's budgets over the medium term are likely to be cut by the same amount or more, which is now going to be funnelled into the black hole, which is SAA. 

"Let me be crystal clear: Over R10 billion is going to be taken out of the mouths of the poor to pay for our failed state airline. Speaker, we don't need SAA when there are so many airlines who can fly cheaper and better. 

Winde added:

We don't need chicken or beef being delivered in the skies to those who already have an income. But what we do need is good nutritious food delivered to our children, so that we can eradicate extreme hunger.

He called on Mboweni and Ramaphosa to consider their course of action carefully and to "trim the fat" first.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Adriaan Basson | Why are Ramaphosa and Gordhan obsessed with saving SAA at all costs?
EXPLAINER | What we know about how SAA's rescue plan will be funded
SAA bailout raises hackles at National Treasury
Read more on:
saaalan windewestern capecape town
Lottery
1 player bags R323k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6731 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7832 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.24
(+0.56)
ZAR/GBP
21.25
(+0.90)
ZAR/EUR
19.20
(+0.82)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.70)
Gold
1901.77
(-1.02)
Silver
24.56
(-1.52)
Platinum
881.00
(-0.23)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2370.01
(-0.12)
All Share
54796.42
(-0.99)
Top 40
50276.84
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10376.28
(+2.34)
Industrial 25
74130.97
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52819.20
(-2.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo