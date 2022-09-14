'We don't take our children there to be maimed': Answers on allegedly botched circumcisions sought

The CRL Rights Commission wants answers on what transpired at a Limpopo initiation school, where 200 boys were injured as a result of a llegedly botched circumcisions.

Parents have expressed anger over the botched circumcisions.

Authorities say the investigation will determine the steps that should be taken against the owners of the school.

Parents of some of the 200 boys who sustained injuries related to allegedly botched circumcisions at an initiation school in Phalaborwa, Limpopo, have expressed their anger.



About 2 000 boys – including the 200 who were injured - were at the school, which allegedly operated outside the prescribed initiation season.

Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) MEC Basikopo Makamu visited the school and immediately instructed that it be closed down.

The parents, whose names cannot be mentioned to protect the minor boys' identities, are angry.

The mother of an 8-year-old boy said: "It means we would have just seen a body being delivered to my home because I was not informed that he sustained injuries. This is heartless. He is now just lying at home and in pain; we don't know if he will ever grow up into full manhood.

"We don't take our children there to be maimed but to fulfil our culture and tradition. We are just waiting to see what will happen."

The father of a 13-year-old boy also expressed his views.

He said:

It is our belief that we have to take our boys for initiation. But it becomes very sad when they have to return with injuries. Perhaps authorities have to check the credibility of [traditional] surgeons in future.

The parent of a 15-year-old boy insisted that authorities take action against the owners of the school.

"We don't know if this is still going to happen to other children next time. We have never had problems of this nature before, but I now doubt if the right people are being used to circumcise our children," he said.

Coghsta spokesperson Hitekani Magwedze said no criminal charges were laid against the owners of the school because "the priority has been to ensure the children are assisted".

"We have been advised by the [provincial] department of health to treat the matter with a sense of patient confidentiality. None of them are still in hospital," he added.

READ | 200 initiates sustain ‘botched circumcision’ related injuries in Limpopo

But the Commission for the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) believes Limpopo authorities should provide answers.

Initiation season officially ended in the province on 23 July 2022 and all children were expected to be back at school.

CRL deputy chairperson Sylvia Pheto told News24 the commission would consult with the MEC in its investigation into why the initiation school operated outside of the prescribed season, among other issues.

"Remember, he is the one who is supposed to approve the opening of the [initiation] schools. He's also the one to determine when the schools should start operating and when to end.

"The operation of initiation schools should not conflict with the normal school calendar. Remember, these boys are of school-going ages.

"The province has an Act governing initiation schools. They are also to establish a [Provincial Initiation Coordinating] committee (PICC) to deal with schools. What we heard is that they have not established the committee," Pheto said.

Pheto added:

But as the CRL, our responsibility is to ensure that the cultural rights of communities are protected. People should be able to enjoy their cultural practices without hindrances. So, we hope in our next meeting will be able to identify where the problem is and why there were casualties.

Magwedze confirmed that the PICC had not yet been reconstituted after its mandate ended early this year.

"The committee was... supposed to oversee the initiation schools. It is the one that has to determine which steps to be taken when the investigation has been completed," Magwedze said.

He also confirmed that the initiation season ended on 23 July 2022 and added "that's why the MEC and his two initiation special advisors instructed the school to close".

Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said health authorities' role was to provide healthcare by preventing mortality or morbidity.

Former chairperson of the PICC, Hosi Chauke, who is also a special advisor on initiation to Makamu, said the province has always insisted on high standards at initiation schools.

However, he was reluctant to speak about the incident because an investigation is under way.