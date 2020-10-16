21m ago

add bookmark

'We don't want a war, but what should we do, run away?' - supporters of farmers heading into Senekal

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Disparate groups of protesters in Senekal on Friday.
Disparate groups of protesters in Senekal on Friday.
PHOTO: Pieter du Toit/News24
  • Supporters of Senekal farmers gathered on the outskirts of the town on Friday morning.
  • Some made rousing speeches, while others prayed and sang hymns.
  • They said they were not there to fight, but to seek justice for murdered farm manager Brendin Horner.

Supporters of Senekal farmers on Friday morning gathered on the outskirts of the town – some making rousing speeches and others praying and singing hymns.

Along with other groups such as the EFF and AfriForum, they descended on the Free State town ahead of the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who are accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux on 1 October.

"Malema said if a war broke out, so be it. We don't want a war, but what should we do, run away? We aren't cowards. We are here to show who and what we are," one supporter told a crowd just outside the small town.

The gathering was broadcast by SABC News.

They then introduced a black man from East London whom they said supported their cause and wanted to confront EFF leader Julius Malema. This man said he was there to support the farmers.

Malema 'must start with me'

"If Malema wants to kill you, he must start with me," he said in Afrikaans. He then called President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele "slapgat", which drew cheers from the crowd.

Supporters sang the hymn Die Onse Vader (The Lord's Prayer) and were addressed by a preacher who, bible in hand, prayed that no blood would be spilt.

The supporters seemed to be in two minds as to whether to enter the town or not.

Other protesters told eNCA that they were not there to fight, but to seek justice for Horner.

Follow News24's live coverage here.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | Streets of Senekal fill up with protesters amid heavy police presence
LIVE | 'We don't want war, but should we run away? We aren't cowards,' say supporters of farmers...
FRIDAY BRIEFING | How Senekal became a flashpoint for crime, race and governance
Read more on:
effjulius malemabloemfonteinfree stateprotestscrimefarm attacks
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 2763 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(+0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1909.57
(+0.19)
Silver
24.40
(+0.75)
Platinum
859.83
(-0.31)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2337.00
(+0.19)
All Share
55098.44
(+0.46)
Top 40
50757.82
(+0.50)
Financial 15
9750.55
(-0.73)
Industrial 25
75113.24
(+0.86)
Resource 10
54264.53
(+0.41)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo