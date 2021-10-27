We don't want to get into bed with the ANC, we want to kick them out - Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen has denied reports the party has plans to work with the ANC.

Steenhuisen says the ANC does not hold its political principles.

He labelled reports that the party was willing to work with the ANC as propaganda spread by ActionSA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says it is a lie the DA had plans to work with the ANC.

"We do not want to get into bed with the ANC, we want to kick the ANC out of the bed and bring them to below 50%. And when we have dropped the ANC to below 50%, we want to be the core of a new majority in SA that brings people together around our principles."

Speaking at a rally in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said the DA's aim was to bring the ANC to below 50% in the municipal elections as well as the national elections in 2024.

He added if the ANC's majority was not decreased, then talks of coalitions were useless, saying the DA's aim was to form a coalition led by it and have other smaller political parties join in.

"Nothing is going to change in South Africa until the ANC loses the majority which is the primary focus. This is why we are saying to people it is either DA or ANC.

"Once the ANC falls below 50%, it opens up a whole area in the political landscape to form a new majority and new centre of SA politics around four centres of principles; constitution and the rule of law, non-racialism, social market economy and a capable state free of cadre deployment.



"Any party that can sign up to this, we would be willing sign up to this," Steenhuisen said.

"What it means for the ANC falling to below 50% is that the DA can be the magnet in which other parties can start to coalesce."

The DA leader added the ANC did not believe in these principles and as such, the DA was unwilling to work with it.

"I do not think the ANC believes in these things, they are the party of cadre deployment, they say they are non-racial, but I do not think they are non-racial. They do not believe in a capable state, they do not believe in the rule of law and the Constitution as we saw here in Tshwane."

Steenhuisen on his record and the media

On whether he would take responsibility for the DA's electoral performance, Steenhuisen said everyone in the party would do so.

"We all take responsibility as leaders, the provincial leadership will take responsibility, the federal leader will take responsibility and the campaign leaders will take responsibility for things that go wrong and we will do what we can to right them. I am looking forward to a good result in this election, we will be celebrating."

He accused the media of choosing sides when it came to DA leaders, referencing the mixed reaction the party and his leadership style had received during the election campaign.



Steenhuisen said history had shown the media did get it wrong at times.

"The tallest tree always catches the wind. The media has never liked the leader of the DA. They did not like Tony Leon, Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane and they do not like me. They are always trying to pick winners in the media, but they are not the voters."