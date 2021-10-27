1h ago

add bookmark

We don't want to get into bed with the ANC, we want to kick them out - Steenhuisen

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • DA leader John Steenhuisen has denied reports the party has plans to work with the ANC.
  • Steenhuisen says the ANC does not hold its political principles.
  • He labelled reports that the party was willing to work with the ANC as propaganda spread by ActionSA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says it is a lie the DA had plans to work with the ANC.

He labelled reports that the party was willing to work with the ANC as propaganda spread by ActionSA.

"We do not want to get into bed with the ANC, we want to kick the ANC out of the bed and bring them to below 50%. And when we have dropped the ANC to below 50%, we want to be the core of a new majority in SA that brings people together around our principles."

Speaking at a rally in Mamelodi, Tshwane, on Wednesday, Steenhuisen said the DA's aim was to bring the ANC to below 50% in the municipal elections as well as the national elections in 2024.

He added if the ANC's majority was not decreased, then talks of coalitions were useless, saying the DA's aim was to form a coalition led by it and have other smaller political parties join in.

READ | Elections 2021: DA apologises for controversial posters in Durban and removes them

"Nothing is going to change in South Africa until the ANC loses the majority which is the primary focus. This is why we are saying to people it is either DA or ANC.

SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA ? SEPTEMBER 18: Cyril Ramapho
DA leader John Steenhuisen delivers the party's manifesto.

"Once the ANC falls below 50%, it opens up a whole area in the political landscape to form a new majority and new centre of SA politics around four centres of principles; constitution and the rule of law, non-racialism, social market economy and a capable state free of cadre deployment.

"Any party that can sign up to this, we would be willing sign up to this," Steenhuisen said.

"What it means for the ANC falling to below 50% is that the DA can be the magnet in which other parties can start to coalesce."

READ | Zille makes U-turn on DA being a 20% party, says they can't form a coalition with current ANC

The DA leader added the ANC did not believe in these principles and as such, the DA was unwilling to work with it.

"I do not think the ANC believes in these things, they are the party of cadre deployment, they say they are non-racial, but I do not think they are non-racial. They do not believe in a capable state, they do not believe in the rule of law and the Constitution as we saw here in Tshwane."

Steenhuisen on his record and the media

On whether he would take responsibility for the DA's electoral performance, Steenhuisen said everyone in the party would do so.

"We all take responsibility as leaders, the provincial leadership will take responsibility, the federal leader will take responsibility and the campaign leaders will take responsibility for things that go wrong and we will do what we can to right them. I am looking forward to a good result in this election, we will be celebrating."

LIST | DA announces its mayoral candidates to contest municipalities

He accused the media of choosing sides when it came to DA leaders, referencing the mixed reaction the party and his leadership style had received during the election campaign.

Steenhuisen said history had shown the media did get it wrong at times.

"The tallest tree always catches the wind. The media has never liked the leader of the DA. They did not like Tony Leon, Helen Zille and Mmusi Maimane and they do not like me. They are always trying to pick winners in the media, but they are not the voters."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancjohn steenhuisenpretoriagautengelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Proteas star Quinton de Kock continue playing at the T20 World Cup even if he doesn't take the knee in support of the fight against racism?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He should be allowed to show his support any way he chooses
38% - 1505 votes
No! If De Kock refuses to unite with his teammates, then he should be on the next plane home
13% - 501 votes
The only ones at fault here are Cricket SA, who have sabotaged another Proteas World Cup
50% - 1994 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.67
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.44
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.30
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Gold
1,796.18
+0.2%
Silver
24.12
-0.1%
Palladium
1,983.97
-1.4%
Platinum
1,019.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
86.40
+0.5%
Top 40
60,797
-0.3%
All Share
67,494
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,048
-0.9%
Industrial 25
87,148
+0.1%
Financial 15
14,043
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21300.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo