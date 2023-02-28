'We forget about them too easily': Park renamed in honour of Tazne van Wyk

A park where murdered Tazne van Wyk loved playing has been renamed in her honour.

It is believed to be one of the last happy places she visited before she was kidnapped and murdered in February 2020.

The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum wants to memorialise the spaces where murdered children have been found.

It was the place where she laughed and squealed the loudest, playing happily with her friends mere metres from the safety of her home.

Now the park in Clare Street, Connaught Estate, will act as a stark reminder to parents of the dangers lurking on their doorstep, as was the case with brutally murdered Tazne van Wyk.

The public space has been renamed Tazne's Park, three years after she played there for the last time in February 2020.

"This park needs to forever be a reminder to the community, not just of how cruelly Tazne was taken away from us, but also that we may never forget that there are many more victims and many more perpetrators amongst us so we may never become relaxed in thinking that our children are safe," said Sandy Lawrence of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum.

She was one of the dozens of volunteers who scoured the greater Elsies River area for days on end after the little girl went missing three years ago. Their search came to naught when Tazne's decomposing body was found 100km away in a drain along the N1, near Worcester.

Lawrence was among those who cheered when Judge Alan Maher this month handed the maximum sentence in the Western Cape High Court to the child killer, who News24 will not name as he was also convicted of raping his own children and relatives.

The child predator, 57, had been out on parole when he preyed on Tazne. He had a plethora of previous convictions, ranging from theft to culpable homicide of his own son and had been out on parole when he killed her.

On Sunday, Lawrence, and other members of the forum, together with locals and their children, placed individual flowers on her grave at the Belhar Cemetery, where her final resting place – marked with a white cross – was cleaned and brightened up days after her killer was brought to justice.

Lawrence, herself, has a daughter who was eight years old when Tazne was killed. And like many other members of the organisation, the murder of children has become a personal battle for them.

"We forget about them too easily. Today we riot, we are angered. But then tomorrow we move on. We shouldn't. Those families can't. We need to be reminded of what happened to the little ones whose bodies are found in fields, in drains – murdered then dumped," she said.

"There are so many young victims – Courtney Pieters, Jeremiah Ruiters, Orderick Lucas. We should not be desensitised. This is not normal. It can never be forgotten what was committed against them. This is not the type of thing that should be happening, especially not to children," she said.

Plans are afoot to obtain permission to formally memorialise Clare Street park in honour of Tazne, a bright pupil who excelled in Mathematics.

Distraught residents had streamed to the Goodwood Magistrate's Court after the man's arrest, ripping a court gate from its hinges and banging on the wooden walks for access when the courtroom was filled to capacity, demanding to catch a glimpse of the child killer.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa visited her parents after her murder, locals had filled the streets and chanted their support for the death penalty.

Lawrence said she was disappointed only about 30 people pitched to remember Tazne during the special proceedings in her honour on Sunday.

"But we need to be reminded of what happened. It's easy to lose interest, to go on with our lives, until it happens to another child. What if it's your son or daughter that is next?

"We need to remember. This is why we want to mark the field where Stacha Arends was found murdered, the drain where Orderick Lucas was discovered dead. They need to stay in the front of our minds and not become just another distant memory."



