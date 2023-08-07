1h ago

'We have cars to pay for': Taxi drivers refuse to join protest against zama zamas in Kagiso

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Residents of Kagiso on the West Rand took to the streets to protest again illegal miners in the area.
Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Kagiso residents blocked off streets on Monday morning during a protest against illegal mining.
  • Taxi drivers did not join the protest because they said they needed to earn a living.
  • The protesters claimed that illegal miners committed crimes such as rape and murder.

As Kagiso residents vowed to intensify their protest against illegal mining on Johannesburg's West Rand, taxi drivers said they couldn't join in because they need to earn a living.

On Monday, the protesters barricaded streets in the area, chanted slogans and burnt tyres and trees.

However, the taxi drivers continued to ferry people to work or school.

A taxi driver who didn't want to be identified, said they were not provided with notice of the protest in advance.

"We support them. Illegal mining affects everyone here. We could not join our people because we have cars to pay for and [need to] earn a living," the driver added.

Community leader Karabo Yumba said illegal mining was having a negative impact on the community.

"Some people are experiencing sinkholes in their yards. This marks a year since we took to the streets and fought against illegal mining. We rose against the injustices and atrocities against the eight women in Krugersdorp who were gang raped. That horrible incident exposed our sufferings at the hands of illegal miners," Yumba said, claiming that illegal miners committed dangerous crimes, such as rape and murder.

"Mine dumps around Kagiso attract illegal miners. They even protect their territory using heavy machinery and dangerous weapons. We have established that there are tons of gold that could be mined underground. Illegal miners are aware of that and are illegally mining that gold," Yumba said.

Residents threatened to march to small mining companies they alleged were colluding with illegal miners.

Yumba appealed to small mining companies to rather employ people so that they could mine gold legally.

Last year, residents took to the streets after eight women were gang raped, allegedly at the hands of illegal miners in West Village.

The women were allegedly part of a group of people shooting a music video when the illegal miners allegedly robbed them of equipment and gang raped them.

The perpetrators are still at large.


