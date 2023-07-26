42m ago

Share

'We have lost a phenomenal writer': Columnist, journalist Jani Allan dies

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jani Allan in Johannesburg in 2015.
Jani Allan in Johannesburg in 2015.
Deon Raath/Rapport/Gallo Images
  • South African journalist Jani Allan has died.
  • She lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday. 
  • Allan lived in the USA after she left the country following allegations of an affair with Eugene Terre’Blanche.

South African journalist, columnist, writer and broadcaster Jani Allan has succumbed to cancer, three months after being diagnosed. 

Her friend of over 30 years, Herman Lategan, confirmed to News24 that the 70-year-old Allan had died in the US on Tuesday night. 

During a catch-up on Facebook two months ago, Allan told Lategan about her diagnosis.

She wrote: "They tell me that I have cancer and I will not pull through. Thank you for your friendship and loyalty over the years. This is so bizarre.

"I feel like Woody Allen. He said that he wasn't afraid of dying. He just didn't want to be there when it happened." 

Lategan said he was devastated.

READ | SA National Editors' Forum in mourning after deaths of three journalists

"I never got to call her since that message. I actually thought she was kidding when she told me she had cancer, because that was who she was. She would always crack a joke during any situation. She wasn’t boring at all," he said. 

"I am in absolute shock. I cannot believe she is gone in the blink of an eye. What a stylish, witty and extremely intelligent woman she was."

jani allan
Jani Allan in 1999.
Joe Sefale/Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Allan moved to the US after allegations that she had had an affair with Eugene Terre’Blanche, leader of the Afrikaner Weerstandbeweging (AWB).

"That broke her. It crushed her to the point where she felt she needed to leave the country. She was hurt that people in the country thought that she, a well-known public figure, would tarnish her reputation like that," Lategan said. 

READ | Award-winning editor’s death shocks many

He said Allan had built a life for herself in the US, where she worked as a freelance journalist and barista at a local coffee shop. 

"Life is expensive on that side and she worked two jobs to make ends meet," Lategan said.

"It’s quite sad that she died in a country where she didn’t have any [loved ones] surrounding her. I’m so sad I never got to say goodbye."


Lategan said that one of Allan's friends had confirmed her death to him.

"We have lost a phenomenal writer. She was one of the best writers this country has seen." 

The Sunday Times reported that Allan was recently admitted to a hospice in Philadelphia. She told the publication that the conventional treatments for cancer — chemotherapy and radiation - were "cruel and bizarre".

According to Lategan, Allan was an adopted child and had no children or relatives in the US. He surmised she would be buried there and her ashes scattered in areas she frequented. 

 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jani allandeathsmedia
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8052 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 341 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients

24 Jul

LISTEN | It ended in tears: Millions in savings lost as Facebook-based stokvel ghosts clients
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.69
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
22.84
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
19.57
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Platinum
950.53
-1.7%
Palladium
1,260.74
-2.0%
Gold
1,972.69
+0.4%
Silver
24.65
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
71,974
-0.3%
All Share
77,338
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,703
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,676
-0.3%
Financial 15
16,874
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

1h ago

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo