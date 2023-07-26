'We have lost a phenomenal writer': Columnist, journalist Jani Allan dies

South African journalist Jani Allan has died.

She lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday.

Allan lived in the USA after she left the country following allegations of an affair with Eugene Terre’Blanche.

South African journalist, columnist, writer and broadcaster Jani Allan has succumbed to cancer, three months after being diagnosed.

Her friend of over 30 years, Herman Lategan, confirmed to News24 that the 70-year-old Allan had died in the US on Tuesday night.

During a catch-up on Facebook two months ago, Allan told Lategan about her diagnosis.

She wrote: "They tell me that I have cancer and I will not pull through. Thank you for your friendship and loyalty over the years. This is so bizarre.

"I feel like Woody Allen. He said that he wasn't afraid of dying. He just didn't want to be there when it happened."

Lategan said he was devastated.

READ | SA National Editors' Forum in mourning after deaths of three journalists

"I never got to call her since that message. I actually thought she was kidding when she told me she had cancer, because that was who she was. She would always crack a joke during any situation. She wasn’t boring at all," he said.

"I am in absolute shock. I cannot believe she is gone in the blink of an eye. What a stylish, witty and extremely intelligent woman she was."

Joe Sefale/Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Allan moved to the US after allegations that she had had an affair with Eugene Terre’Blanche, leader of the Afrikaner Weerstandbeweging (AWB).

"That broke her. It crushed her to the point where she felt she needed to leave the country. She was hurt that people in the country thought that she, a well-known public figure, would tarnish her reputation like that," Lategan said.

READ | Award-winning editor’s death shocks many

He said Allan had built a life for herself in the US, where she worked as a freelance journalist and barista at a local coffee shop.

"Life is expensive on that side and she worked two jobs to make ends meet," Lategan said.

"It’s quite sad that she died in a country where she didn’t have any [loved ones] surrounding her. I’m so sad I never got to say goodbye."





Lategan said that one of Allan's friends had confirmed her death to him.

"We have lost a phenomenal writer. She was one of the best writers this country has seen."

The Sunday Times reported that Allan was recently admitted to a hospice in Philadelphia. She told the publication that the conventional treatments for cancer — chemotherapy and radiation - were "cruel and bizarre".

According to Lategan, Allan was an adopted child and had no children or relatives in the US. He surmised she would be buried there and her ashes scattered in areas she frequented.



