'We have no other option but to continue stealing electricity' - Slovo Park residents

City Power officials disconnected illegal electricity connections at Slovo Park informal settlement in Johannesburg.

But residents pelted officials and hurled insults at them.

They said they had no choice but to reconnect their homes.

Some residents of the Slovo Park informal settlement near Westbury, Johannesburg tried to prevent City Power officials from disconnecting illegal electricity connections on Thursday.

Stone-throwing residents pelted the police who retaliated with rubber bullets.

A man was loaded into a police van for allegedly trying to assault a City Power official.

The officials descended on the informal settlement at around 08:00, accompanied by the police, to disconnect structures.

Some residents, particularly women, hurled a barrage of insults at them.

Residents told News24 that their frustrations prompted them to connect their homes illegally. In some cases, the power is sourced from street lamps and in others, the structures are connected to homes in Westbury via cables.

One resident, Edward Kaweng, said they would reconnect their homes as soon as City Power officials leave.

"We have no other option but to continue stealing electricity. City Power has failed us. We have been living in this place for the past 24 years without electricity. They are aware that we need prepaid electricity.

"They have failed to listen to our pleas when we ask for electricity. Every year, the City of Johannesburg presents its IDP (Integrated Development Plan) here.

"Among the fundamental matter is the issue of electricity that we have been asking for," Kaweng said.

He added that the informal settlement was a den for criminals, saying:

They take advantage of the situation we live under. This place is unsafe even when we have illegally connected electricity. What will happen now when it is going to be dark?

He added: "We share communal toilets and water taps. Our people are robbed at night whenever they visit those toilets and water taps at night. We are forced to reconnect power illegally until City Power connects electricity to our homes."



Another resident, Kgomotso Modukaneng, said they paid R2 500 for each house to be illegally connected.

"They didn't warn us. Why did they choose to disconnect in winter? It is cold. We can't afford paraffin. We are pushed into a corner where we will reconnect illegally after they leave.



"This place is dangerous at night. What more when there is no power? City Power must supply us with electricity. We are willing to buy prepaid electricity," Modukaneng added.

