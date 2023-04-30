42m ago

'We have not received a single payment' - KZN company claims food delivery to schools went ahead

Cebelihle Mthethwa
KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer.
PHOTO: Supplied, KZN DOE
  • Pacina Retail, the company contracted by the KZN Education Department to supply the National Schools Feeding programme says it has not pulled out of the tender.
  • The company maintains that the Department of Education is still bound by the contract.
  • The education department released a circular earlier this week saying it was reverting to the old format following the withdrawal of Pacina's tender.

Pacina Retail, the company that has been contracted by the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department as the main supplier of the province's national schools nutrition programme claims it has not received any payment for the R2.1 billion tender.

In a statement, Pacina Retail claimed the tender still belongs to them despite unfounded rumours and false claims. 

"Pacina are aware of the current discontent regarding the status of the National School Nutrition Programme in KwaZulu-Natal. Pacina would like to set the record straight regarding recent unfounded rumours and misleading allegations of the collapse of the programme," the statement read.

Throwing the proverbial spanner in the works, the company said: "We have not received a single payment [in any amount] from the Department, in fact we have had to self-fund the programme from inception to date."

It added that it had not pulled out of the tender as claimed and stressed that the tender is still binding and in force.

The statement comes as the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education earlier this week issued a circular saying it was reverting to the old format following the "withdrawal" of Pacina's tender.

Pacina, in its own statement issued on Saturday, said it was able to distribute food to the main centres, where it was supposed to be collected by sub-contractors and transported to schools.

According to the company, since 14 April 2023, it has continued to deliver food to the agreed collection points in all 12 districts of the province, where the 1 765 SSMEs, who are themselves independently contracted to the Department of Basic Education in KwaZulu-Natal, were then to collect and deliver to 5 446 schools in the province.

The company said:

It is not true that we failed to deliver, in fact, over 2 400 tons of non perishable/dry food and over 3 000 tons of perishable foods were delivered to those collection points.

"As the contract remains in place, we are committed to fulfilling our obligation to deliver food to all the collection points and want to emphasise, at this point, that we did not terminate the contract between the parties," the company said in a statement.

The company also denied that it delivered rotten food or produce, as alleged by the department, adding that it has stringent quality control measures in place.

"We have during this time noted false reports of the delivery of substandard food by Pacina and would like to place on record that at no point did we deliver rotten food/produce to the collection points."

"The allegations, simply put, are completely unfounded, untrue and disingenuous."

The company said it contributed significantly to the upliftment of communities across the province thus far and reiterated their commitment to delivering quality food to all collection points across the province. 

The KZN Education Department was approached for comment.

Their comment will be added once received.



