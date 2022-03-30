'We have nothing to hide': Cape Town's McLaren Circus rejects abuse claims after termination of permit

The City of Cape Town has terminated the events permit of McLaren Circus.

This after the SPCA gave the circus a warning for several alleged violations of the Animals Protection Act.

Circus founder David McLaren has denied that his animals are being abused.

The City of Cape Town has terminated McLaren Circus' events permit after an inspection by the SPCA.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith confirmed this.

"We have been working with the SPCA to find a solution around their concerns relating to animal welfare after they issued the circus with a warning. We are committed to engaging with all parties," said Smith.

The inspection and permit cancellation followed allegations in a segment on investigative TV programme Carte Blanche that the animals were not well cared for.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA followed up with an inspection at the circus' premises in Muizenberg on Monday, conducted by inspectors Jaco Pieterse and Jeffrey Mfini.

"The circus management granted access, however, denied us the right to take photographs of the cages and the concerns found," said Pieterse.

According to the SPCA, its inspectors discovered at least six alleged violations of the Animals Protection Act, which prompted the organisation to issue a warning to the circus.

The flagged areas of concern must be addressed within 48 hours and others within 7 days.

Some of the violations related to a female lioness confined to the front compartment of the trailer housing or transporting the big cats.

The SPCA found: - The lioness did not have access to drinking water; - The dental state of three French poodles was poor; - The lions and Bengal tigers must be provided with more space; and - The animal enclosures or cages were unhygienic and had a putrid smell.

Speaking to News24, McLaren Circus founder David McLaren has rubbished the SPCA investigative report.

"I had given my staff off on the Monday as we had quite a huge show over the weekend. The SPCA then rocks up at the circus and says there are too many flies flying around, [and] the lioness didn't have water.

"I told the inspector the female and male lions were fighting, and I had to separate them. I then quickly put the lioness in the cage where there was no water. Obviously, there wouldn't be any water in there as she was moved there for a few minutes just until the fighting calmed down," he said.

ALSO READ | Four ‘train tigers’ in Argentina may soon have a new home in SA

McLaren said the SPCA inspectors had walked around the property making notes, and on Tuesday he received a report giving him a warning to seek veterinary help for the animals within 48 hours.

"The dogs will be getting their teeth seen to on Thursday. I've gotten more fly traps. Everything the SPCA said I needed to sort out based on their report, I have done so. My trailers were not dirty. I'm shocked at the dishonesty that the SPCA has written in their report. Most of the findings are not true," said McLaren.

Photo Supplied

The SPCA said it had to obtain a court order after inspectors were prohibited from taking photographs of the alleged contraventions.

"The court order has been executed and a comprehensive inspection was conducted where further contraventions of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 were uncovered. A further warning will be issued to McLaren Circus in due course to rectify the further contraventions found by our inspectors," said Pieterse.

McLaren said as the SPCA inspectors were about to leave, he had asked Pieterse to address the findings that had been rectified, but to his shock, he was told that another warning would be issued.

McLaren added:

They are being malicious, we have nothing to hide. This is clearly a smear campaign. The SPCA has had a history of trying to close the circus down for a very long time. I personally don't think this investigation has anything to do with the welfare campaign. It's got to do with the smear campaign. They don't want the circus around.

He said he had allowed the inspectors to take photos and couldn't understand why they had said that he hadn't allowed them to do so.

"What makes matters worse is that the City informed me that my events permit has been removed. The City has not come to the venue to see if what the SPCA found was true. They basically went on what the SPCA put out on social media. How crazy is that? This is my business. I have staff to pay. I cannot afford to be closed," he said.

The circus has been around for more than 17 years and has at least 35 staff members on its payroll.

"I'm now sitting with the daunting task of refunding people their tickets for the show because we cannot continue to perform. The people are upset that I've had to cancel all shows. I'm embarrassed, to say the least. This is unnecessary drama," said McLaren.

Ticket prices ranged from R130 to R210, and shows had been scheduled until this weekend.

"People have been waiting for the circus to come back as the pandemic stopped all shows and travelling. Just because I'm a circus owner, I'm being ridiculed by the SPCA. There is no compassion for me or my business, and it's not okay," said McLaren.

The circus was set to reopen last Wednesday after closing at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but that was halted after he only received the permit for shows to commence on Friday.

"I've lost out on so much income because I've had to fight for the permit. Now my shows are cancelled. I need to feed my animals, support my family and staff with salaries. How am I going to do that if the circus has stopped?" added McLaren.

McLaren said the City told him on Tuesday that it had removed his permit permanently based on the SPCA's warning.

"Now they are telling me to sort the matter out with the SPCA. The SPCA did not issue me the permit. The City did. Why is the City not doing its own investigations if they think my animals are not treated fairly?" he added.

