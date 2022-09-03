'We have still not seen this teacher' - family still in the dark, teacher removed after pupil's death

The South African Council for Educators is investigating the circumstances of the death of Soweto pupil.

Tiro Moalusi died by suicide, allegedly after a student teacher ridiculed him.

SACE has withdrawn the student teacher's services, and the child's family doesn't know who the student teacher is.

The South African Council for Educators (SACE) has withdrawn the services of a student teacher who allegedly mocked a pupil who later died by suicide, but the pupil's family is still in the dark about her identity.

The family believes that facing the student teacher will count as their first step towards healing.

On Friday, the Gauteng education department released a statement to say that SACE was investigating the circumstances of the death of Grade 9 PJ Simelane Secondary School pupil Tiro Moalusi.

The Soweto pupil died by suicide a month ago after the student teacher allegedly mocked him in front of his peers for being gay.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the student teacher had been withdrawn from her duties and added: "Accordingly, the SACE investigator has already interacted with our district officials to assist with the investigation."

Moalusi's family heard about the move from News24, but still doesn't know who the student teacher is.

His aunt, Masingita Khosa, said the department contact the family earlier this week to request a meeting.

"We were called to the school on Tuesday so the department could take our statement. They did not tell us the next step or give information about the student teacher.

"We have still not seen this teacher. As a family, we are being told that the Friday Tiro died was the teacher's last day. We don't know if this means the teacher was done with practicals or was suspended," Khosa said.

She added that the school principal maintained that he did not know which university the student teacher was enrolled at.

"We cannot tell you anything about this teacher. The principal says he first saw the teacher after we told him about the incident. He told us the human resource department hired the teacher and that he did not know who the teacher was," Khosa said.

On 16 August, Khosa said, Moalusi left his mom's home in Slovoville to head to school.

The day went by the way it usually did but things changed when the teen attended the last school period.

It is alleged that during that period, the student teacher called him "ngwanyana abuti' (sissy boy), prompting her and the whole class to laugh.

When he confronted the student teacher about the incident and told her how it made him feel, she allegedly continued to laugh.

No apology was forthcoming, so Moalusi approached the class teacher. But the matter was never escalated to the principal or head of department (HOD).

After school, Moalusi went to his aunt's house, where he asked:

Will my sexuality always be something people joke about? Will I live like this forever?

He took his life later that day.

Mabona said the department's psycho-social unit deployed a team of psychologists to provide counselling to Moalusi's schoolmates.

He said they also dispatched a safety coordinator to the school for support on bullying and safety and advocacy on gender-based issues.

Human rights manager Lerato Phalakatshela from OUT - an LGBTQ+ organisation in Pretoria - raised concerns about the number of times life orientation teachers fail to educate pupils on sexuality and sexual orientation.

"It's not to say teachers are unaware of the LGBTQI community. Research shows how most teachers skipped through a chapter or section about sexuality or sexual orientation. It's either they are homophobic, transphobic or biased about it, uncomfortable, or it could be that they don't want to talk about it for many reasons.

"It is, therefore, important for us to educate these teachers of the importance of these chapters and how they cannot just skip through it, and that they are comfortable and well-equipped to teach about this in school," he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or discrimination related to their sexuality, contact OUT LGBT Well-Being on 012 430 3272, or email report@out.org.za.



