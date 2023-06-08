'We just want answers,' Cape Town family pleads after 8-month-old son dies at crèche

8-month-old Mohammed Qiran Canterbury mysteriously died at a crèche in Bonteheuwel on Friday.

His parents are demanding answers from the crèche's owner.

The Western Cape Education Department confirmed the crèche is not registered with it.

A grieving Cape Town family is demanding answers after their 8-month-old son mysteriously died after he was rushed to Vanguard Day Hospital by staff of Linda's Daycare in Bonteheuwel last Friday.

Little Mohammed Qiran Canterbury died on Friday afternoon and still his parents have no idea what precisely happened at the crèche.

Describing little Mohammed as "sweet" and always "smiling", his parents Zaidah Adams and Tashreeq Canterbury said they couldn't understand why the crèche owners were refusing to answer their many questions.

"We are so heartbroken, and our home feels empty," Adams added.

"My child died while in the care of the crèche. They have not been forthcoming as to what happened to him. We buried my baby over the weekend without knowing what had happened to him," a tearful Adams said.

Recalling the fateful day Mohammed died, his parents said he was his usual happy self when they dropped him off at the crèche shortly after 06:00 on Friday.

He was strapped in his pram seat, covered with blankets while his dad played with him, as they waited for his mom before making their way to the crèche on foot.

"We usually don't feed him a big breakfast as the crèche provides breakfast for the children. When we took him and my 2-year-old daughter to the crèche there was no sign that he was ill at all.

"I stayed at the crèche for a few minutes longer as I still needed to discuss school fees. I saw him playing in the room," Adams recalls.

The grieving parents said they both went to work, believing their kids were safe and sound with "good caring people".

Canterbury said he received a frantic call from one of the teachers just after 13:30 telling him to get to the hospital immediately.

Canterbury said:

I was in such a state I kept asking them for which child? And what happened? But they wouldn't tell me on the phone, only telling me to get to the hospital now.

He works for a delivery company in Lansdowne and was out making deliveries in Strandfontein when he received the call.

Canterbury said he immediately drove back to the office to inform his boss he won't be able to finish his work as he had a family emergency.

"Before I left work, I called my parents to ask them to go down to the hospital as they were much closer," said Canterbury.

His mother, Tasneenah, said she was first at the hospital and was only told by doctors: "We are sorry for your loss."

"Shocked, angry and confused", is how Tasneenah described the encounter with the medical staff, who watched as doctors broke the news to her.

"I went crazy because I didn't understand what they meant. Just that morning, I saw my grandson, and there was nothing wrong with him. How could he have mysteriously died during the day when there was nothing wrong with him? This still doesn't make sense to me," she said.

The family said their son's little body was taken to the Salt River mortuary on Friday evening.

Supplied Photo supplied

Mohammed was buried on Saturday according to Muslim rites and buried at the Klipfontein cemetery.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest docket for investigation following the baby's death.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

Twigg said a postmortem was conducted to determine the cause of death.

When News24 contacted the crèche owner on Wednesday, no response was given.

However, in a WhatsApp message sent to parents, which News24 has seen, the crèche confirmed the incident.

"Dear parents and carers. We want to bring to your attention that a tragedy happened today (Friday) with one of our babies at the crèche, and the loss deeply saddens us.

"As this is a very serious situation, we are doing our utmost best to be as transparent with all affected parties.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friend[s] of the little one. We will meet with all parties in due course," said Linda's Daycare.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department would institute an investigation.

WCED confirmed the crèche was not registered with it.

Asked whether the crèche would be forced to shut its doors following the death, the department said: "A decision will be made following an investigation. The report will inform the recommendation."

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said residents were shocked at the boy's death.

"The unfortunate incident has not only shocked the community but has left a lingering sadness that will be around for a long time," said McKenzie.

He said he contacted the family, the daycare owner and Bonteheuwel Early Childhood Development Care (ECD) Forum to address the incident.

"Investigations are ongoing into whether the child died unnaturally, and community members should avoid spreading rumours or creating assumptions about the incident," he said.

The family said they had tried numerous times to get an answer from the owner of the crèche, but all messages were unread and calls went answered.

Both parents said all they want is for justice to be served.

Canterbury said:

They [crèche owners] have now involved their lawyers. We have a right as parents to know what happened to our child. The fact they now have lawyers involved says they have something to hide.





"It is sickening that they haven't even apologised or sent condolences. Our kids have been spending most of their weekdays in their care. We just want answers. We deserve that much," Canterbury added.

The parents said they were left gobsmacked when they found out the crèche wasn't registered with the WCED.

"There are so many kids who attend the crèche. We were all under the impression the crèche is a registered institution," Canterbury said.

The family now want the crèche to be shut down to prevent any more child deaths.

"We hope and pray that justice gets served. The crèche has the answers to why my child died but is choosing to keep quiet. Their silence is deafening," Adams added.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said counselling was available to the family.

"The death of any child is a tragic loss, and the Western Cape Department of Social Development wishes to extend its condolences to the affected family.

"The Department has made contact with the family and is rendering support where needed," she said.



