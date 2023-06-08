7m ago

Share

'We just want answers,' Cape Town family pleads after 8-month-old son dies at crèche

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
Mohammed Qiran Canterbury died at a crèche.
Mohammed Qiran Canterbury died at a crèche.
Photo supplied
  • 8-month-old Mohammed Qiran Canterbury mysteriously died at a crèche in Bonteheuwel on Friday. 
  • His parents are demanding answers from the crèche's owner. 
  • The Western Cape Education Department confirmed the crèche is not registered with it. 

A grieving Cape Town family is demanding answers after their 8-month-old son mysteriously died after he was rushed to Vanguard Day Hospital by staff of Linda's Daycare in Bonteheuwel last Friday.

Little Mohammed Qiran Canterbury died on Friday afternoon and still his parents have no idea what precisely happened at the crèche.

Describing little Mohammed as "sweet" and always "smiling", his parents Zaidah Adams and Tashreeq Canterbury said they couldn't understand why the crèche owners were refusing to answer their many questions. 

"We are so heartbroken, and our home feels empty," Adams added.

"My child died while in the care of the crèche. They have not been forthcoming as to what happened to him. We buried my baby over the weekend without knowing what had happened to him," a tearful Adams said.  

READ | 'My heart is broken. My home feels empty': Joburg mom grieves death of daughter, 3, during power cuts

Recalling the fateful day Mohammed died, his parents said he was his usual happy self when they dropped him off at the crèche shortly after 06:00 on Friday. 

He was strapped in his pram seat, covered with blankets while his dad played with him, as they waited for his mom before making their way to the crèche on foot. 

"We usually don't feed him a big breakfast as the crèche provides breakfast for the children. When we took him and my 2-year-old daughter to the crèche there was no sign that he was ill at all.

"I stayed at the crèche for a few minutes longer as I still needed to discuss school fees. I saw him playing in the room," Adams recalls. 

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The grieving parents said they both went to work, believing their kids were safe and sound with "good caring people".

Canterbury said he received a frantic call from one of the teachers just after 13:30 telling him to get to the hospital immediately. 

Canterbury said:

I was in such a state I kept asking them for which child? And what happened? But they wouldn't tell me on the phone, only telling me to get to the hospital now.

He works for a delivery company in Lansdowne and was out making deliveries in Strandfontein when he received the call. 

Canterbury said he immediately drove back to the office to inform his boss he won't be able to finish his work as he had a family emergency. 

"Before I left work, I called my parents to ask them to go down to the hospital as they were much closer," said Canterbury.

His mother, Tasneenah, said she was first at the hospital and was only told by doctors: "We are sorry for your loss."

"Shocked, angry and confused", is how Tasneenah described the encounter with the medical staff, who watched as doctors broke the news to her. 

"I went crazy because I didn't understand what they meant. Just that morning, I saw my grandson, and there was nothing wrong with him. How could he have mysteriously died during the day when there was nothing wrong with him? This still doesn't make sense to me," she said. 

The family said their son's little body was taken to the Salt River mortuary on Friday evening. 

cape town
Little Mohammed was buried on Saturday.

Mohammed was buried on Saturday according to Muslim rites and buried at the Klipfontein cemetery.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said Bishop Lavis police registered an inquest docket for investigation following the baby's death.

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation."

Twigg said a postmortem was conducted to determine the cause of death. 

When News24 contacted the crèche owner on Wednesday, no response was given. 

However, in a WhatsApp message sent to parents, which News24 has seen, the crèche confirmed the incident. 

"Dear parents and carers. We want to bring to your attention that a tragedy happened today (Friday) with one of our babies at the crèche, and the loss deeply saddens us.

"As this is a very serious situation, we are doing our utmost best to be as transparent with all affected parties.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friend[s] of the little one. We will meet with all parties in due course," said Linda's Daycare. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department would institute an investigation.

WCED confirmed the crèche was not registered with it. 

Asked whether the crèche would be forced to shut its doors following the death, the department said: "A decision will be made following an investigation. The report will inform the recommendation."

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said residents were shocked at the boy's death. 

"The unfortunate incident has not only shocked the community but has left a lingering sadness that will be around for a long time," said McKenzie. 

He said he contacted the family, the daycare owner and Bonteheuwel Early Childhood Development Care (ECD) Forum to address the incident. 

"Investigations are ongoing into whether the child died unnaturally, and community members should avoid spreading rumours or creating assumptions about the incident," he said.

The family said they had tried numerous times to get an answer from the owner of the crèche, but all messages were unread and calls went answered. 

Both parents said all they want is for justice to be served.

Canterbury said:

They [crèche owners] have now involved their lawyers. We have a right as parents to know what happened to our child. The fact they now have lawyers involved says they have something to hide.


"It is sickening that they haven't even apologised or sent condolences. Our kids have been spending most of their weekdays in their care. We just want answers. We deserve that much," Canterbury added. 

The parents said they were left gobsmacked when they found out the crèche wasn't registered with the WCED. 

"There are so many kids who attend the crèche. We were all under the impression the crèche is a registered institution," Canterbury said. 

The family now want the crèche to be shut down to prevent any more child deaths.

"We hope and pray that justice gets served. The crèche has the answers to why my child died but is choosing to keep quiet. Their silence is deafening," Adams added.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said counselling was available to the family.

"The death of any child is a tragic loss, and the Western Cape Department of Social Development wishes to extend its condolences to the affected family.

"The Department has made contact with the family and is rendering support where needed," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towneducationcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 915 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1240 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 3125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.73
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.43
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
1,021.81
-1.7%
Palladium
1,391.78
-1.2%
Gold
1,946.89
+0.4%
Silver
23.63
+0.8%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,833
0.0%
All Share
77,126
0.0%
Resource 10
70,231
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,486
0.0%
Financial 15
15,357
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo