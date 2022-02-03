'We keep on praying': Cyclist Je'an du Preez still fighting for his life after Porsche crash

Je'an du Preez was with his friend, Famous Brands executive André Piehl, in Lanseria over the weekend when an allegedly drunk Porsche driver crashed into them.

P iehl, a cyclist and SA champion triathlete, was killed.

Doctors attempted to start reducing sedation and extubating Du Preez on Thursday, but he did not react well.

Je'an Francois du Preez, who was knocked over, allegedly by a drunk Porsche driver over the weekend, is still fighting for his life in a Johannesburg hospital.



At the time, Du Preez was with his friend, Famous Brands executive André Piehl, in Lanseria.

Piehl, a cyclist and SA champion triathlete, was killed during the incident.

Paul Ingpen, a close friend of the two, told News24 on Thursday morning that doctors attempted to start reducing sedation and extubating Du Preez but he did not react well to it.

"He is still intubated and under sedation. They have reduced the amount of sedation he is receiving and will keep assessing his condition."

"They are not planning on trying again today (Thursday). It is not the news we wanted but we keep on praying while he keeps on fighting. God's time is the right time."

Harrington Johnson Wands Attorneys assisted Piehl and Du Preez's families and said they were "absolutely devastated" that the driver of the Porsche was released from detention on Monday.

They said:

Despite being arrested at the scene of the incident and several eyewitnesses' reports suggesting that the suspect was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, we understand that the prosecutors at the Randburg Magistrate's Court declined to place the matter on the roll due to insufficient evidence in the police docket.

"We are at a loss in understanding this apparent lack of evidence and would to take the opportunity to assure the cycling community, as well as the wider public that we are exercising all of our resources to ensure that justice is obtained for both André and Je'an."

The firm said it was directly engaging senior prosecution officials and compiling all of the evidence needed for them to proceed with the matter.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane explained that the Porsche driver was released and not charged due to ongoing investigations.

"The NPA is working closely with the police to finalise all outstanding investigations. Once concluded, the NPA will be in a position to enrol the case," she said.

