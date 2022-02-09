19m ago

'We knew he was gone': Neighbours woken by screams of toddler burning to death in house

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
A toddler has died in a house fire.
Supplied
  • Neighbours say they were alerted to a fire in a shack.
  • They heard the loud screams of a two-year-old boy.
  • The parents were not at home at the time of the boy's death.

A two-year-old boy burnt to death when a fire that broke out at his home in Heambeam Street in Delft, Cape Town, on Wednesday morning.

According to the City's fire service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, they were alerted at 09:25.

"Crews from Kuils River and Bellville were dispatched [to the] scene. Upon arrival, it was reported that one person was missing," said Carelse.

He said firefighters managed to extinguish the fire at 10:44. 

"Several informal structures were destroyed, leaving a number of people displaced," said Carelse.

fire
The aftermath of the fire.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said residents had tried to intervene. 

"Upon their arrival, fire and rescue was busy extinguishing the fire of five shacks/bungalows situated at the back of the said house. After the fire was extinguished, the fire officials found the lifeless body of a two-year-old boy in the fire," said Van Wyk.

According to the police, the mother left the child alone in the shack when she went to the police station for certification.

"The child was declared dead by paramedics. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation and no arrests have been made yet," said Van Wyk.

fire
The destruction left by the fire.

Residents told News24 they were woken up by the loud screams of a child.

"When I got outside, I saw the massive flames. I've been staying here for more than 10 years, and I never saw such massive flames. It was near impossible for us, as neighbours, to reach the little boy as he was already stuck between the flames and the walls," said Celiwe Sogidashe.

Steven Ntshinka, 37, said he was outside talking to neighbours when a woman came running for help.

There is one house that separates my house from the shacks where the deceased was found. When we ran over to assist, we saw the flames were too high to reach the boy. We could hear him screaming for help. I ran to get a wet blanket to try and calm the fire, but, as I turned, we just heard a loud explosion. That's when his crying stopped and we just knew he was gone.

He added that his son and the deceased were a year apart and would always play together in the yard.

"He was a lovable child. We have failed him. This little boy was crying for help, we responded too late when the fire started. To die while screaming and shouting is not a good way to leave this earth. We have failed this little boy. It's a very sad day for us," he said.

Residents said the family of the deceased only recently moved to the area.

fire
A corrugated iron roof fell in during the fire.

"The dad is a taxi driver and had already left for work when the fire broke out. The mother asked a neighbour to keep an eye on the child as he was still sleeping when she left the house to go to the police station. When he [the child] woke up, the neighbour should keep the child by her until the mother came back," said Sogidashe.

Another resident, Amanda Ndluli, said: "We are all like family... your child is my child, and my child is yours. This is how we treated each other. We have let this young boy down. My heart is bleeding for the parents."

The ward councillor, Nobanathi Matutu, was dismayed by the incident.

"I was with the parents this morning and it was sad. Fire seems to be a recurring event as 18 shacks have burnt down in the last two weeks in this area. We will assist the family as best as we can," she said.  

