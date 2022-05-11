28m ago

We knew 'he was guilty': Jesse Hess' relative who killed her must get life in jail - family

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Jesse Hess with her grandparents Chris and Cathy after her grandmother completed her Level 5 Higher Certificate in Early Childhood Development.
PHOTO: Sandy Hess/Supplied
  • Jesse Hess' family say they are overjoyed following the conviction of David van Boven.
  • Van Boven was found guilty of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault,  fraud and theft. 
  • Sandy Hess says the family want the court to impose a life sentence. 

The family of slain theology student, Jesse Hess, say they are overjoyed that justice has finally prevailed.

On Monday, the Western Cape High Court found David van Boven guilty of murder, two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault,  fraud and theft. 

Van Boven, Jesse's second cousin, was found guilty of her murder as well as that of her grandfather, Chris Lategan. 

Sandy Hess, Jesse's aunt, said: "Oh my word, we are very happy about yesterday's proceedings, now we can start our healing journey."

Hess said the family knew Van Boven was guilty. 

She said:

We knew since day one he was guilty, but we needed it on black and white to confirm it. He is not our family, I don't see him as family.
 

Jesse was a theology student at the University of the Western Cape.

Van Boven's co-accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was acquitted of murder, sexual assault, fraud and theft. 

During the court proceedings, both pleaded not guilty.

Ambrose told the court he was at the scene, but that Van Boven did everything. 

Jesse was in her first year at university after she matriculated at Table View High School. 

READ | Jesse Hess' relative found guilty of murdering her and her grandfather

She was at home with her grandfather, at their Beaumont Court flat in Parow on 30 August 2019, when Van Boven arrived, ostensibly to collect money. Ambrose was with him. 

During Jesse's last horrific moments, she was sexually assaulted, smothered, had a sock and pillowcase stuffed in her mouth, with her mouth taped closed, and a belt was used to strangle her. In addition, a black belt had been pulled around her grandfather's neck so tightly that the veins in his face ruptured. 

Hess told News24 that, although justice took long to prevail, the advocates worked relentlessly during the trial.

"It was long, but I know there are many people that don't experience what we, as a family, are experiencing. Some cases never make it to trial and sometimes get thrown out," she said. 

Sentencing procedures are expected to begin on 7 June. 

"He must get life and nothing less," said Hess. 


