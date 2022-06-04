'We know where you drive': Presidential DG receives death threats and a bullet at her home

Director-general in the Presidency Phindile Baleni has received death threats in the form of a letter and a bullet in the letterbox at her home.

The Presidency has escalated the incident to security agencies.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya said the threats came from a “person or persons who seemingly want to affect the Presidency’s processing of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry findings into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including organs of state”.

Parts of the letter read: Advice the justice to release suspect of Babita Deokoran no case against them (sic).

Advice the president not to proceed with state capture findings (sic).

We know where you drive and your visiting points (sic).

The plan is complete but only if you consider our proposal then the deal will be struck off (sic).

The president listen to you [more] than any other person (sic).

Those two cars you always travel with we have good plan for them (sic)





Magwenya said Baleni is receiving protection to enable her to continue her critical duties, including those of being Cabinet Secretary and convenor of the Forum of South African Directors-General.

“The fight against crime and corruption will be unaffected by this threat against Baleni,” said Magwenya.



