'We look forward to working with you' - Ramaphosa congratulates Biden, Harris

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden on his victory.

Ramaphosa also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Leaders around the world welcomed the outcome of the US election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa joined the chorus of congratulations for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris after the Democratic Party emerged victorious in the US presidential elections.

After several days of vote counting, political drama and tension, Biden will be America's 46th president, with Harris as his vice-president.

On Saturday evening, Ramaphosa tweeted that he looked forward to working with Biden and Harris.

We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election. We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/aajOxmL8KI — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 7, 2020





He joined a number of African leaders in congratulating the pair, including the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mahamat said the commission was looking forward to stronger USA-Africa relations.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, president-elect and vice-president elect of the United States of America. The @_AfricanUnion Commission looks forward to a new, stronger USA-Africa relationship based on mutual respect and shared values of international cooperation. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) November 7, 2020





Herman Mashaba, the leader of the newly-formed Action SA, also weighed in on Saturday evening.

"On behalf of Action SA, I would like to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris for their historic election victory today.

"The election is not only historic for seeing the first woman - a woman of colour - elected to the office of the vice president, but for the historic turnout from Americans who went to the polls to cast their vote," he said in a statement.

- Compiled by Qaanitah Hunter