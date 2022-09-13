'We lost everything': Barefoot Jagersfontein resident gratetul to be alive after dam disaster

Jagersfontein resident Lehlohonolo Moji lost everything he had when his home was destroyed after a nearby dam wall collapsed.

He is living at a temporary shelter at Sandstone Sleeper Estate, outside Bloemfontein.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe is expected to visit some of the flood victims.

JAGERSFONTEIN - "I only have the clothes I'm wearing now; everything else is gone. We lost everything."

These were the words of Jagersfontein resident Lehlohonolo Moji, who lost everything he had overnight.

He is one of the hundreds of flood victims who has been accommodated at a temporary shelter at Sandstone Sleeper Estate, outside Bloemfontein, after the wall of a nearby dam collapsed, killing one person and displacing countless residents.

News24 PHOTO: Ditiro Selepe/News24

Several people are still missing. Houses and vehicles were damaged and livestock killed.



Moji told News24 that he was asleep at around 07:00 on Sunday, when his mother frantically woke him up to alert him about the collapse of the dam wall in Charlesville in Jagersfontein.

Moji said:

When I woke up I heard the sounds coming from the mine; when we saw the muddy waters flowing from the dam, we started taking some of our personal belongings, like our IDs, and ran away.

He added: "When we came back, we found our house completely damaged."



He said they had been living at the estate for the past two days and were grateful to be alive.

"My mother is speechless, but what can we say?" a barefoot Moji said.

On Tuesday morning, scores of people, including small children, were seated outside a white tent at Sandstone.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe was expected to visit the victims on Tuesday morning.