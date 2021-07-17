51m ago

add bookmark

'We lost everything': Despair grows in South Africa after unrest

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mannequin leg in the parking lot of Diepkloof Square after looting.
Mannequin leg in the parking lot of Diepkloof Square after looting.
Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Shelves broken, decorations ripped off the walls and empty boxes that used to carry colourful party supplies litter Thandi Johnson's store. The devastated shop owner looks through the debris of her popular party-rental shop in Diepkloof, Soweto, for anything she might be able to salvage.

There is nothing.

durban,johanneburg,looting
The interior of TWJ Events after the unrest

"On Monday, I had the day off so my husband and I took our routine morning walk," Johnson, 41, recalled.

"One of my staff members called about the growing unrest in the Diepkloof area, so I advised them to close shop and go home for safety reasons."

Shortly afterwards, Johnson received another phone call, one she had dreaded: TWJ Events – named after herself, her husband Wayne and son Johnson – had been looted and destroyed amid the deadly unrest that engulfed parts of South Africa over the past week.

Johnson said:

I am heartbroken. The Diepkloof community has hurt me deeply. We spent 12 years building this business.

'I have no words'

Gunshots and petrol bombs reverberated across Kwa-Zulu Natal province following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma in the early hours of 8 July.

In the days after that, sporadic protests turned into rampant looting, growing more violent and destructive in two of Southern Africa's biggest economic hubs – Durban and Johannesburg.

Stores were set alight, shops were looted and community members clashed with the police, in what was the worst mass violence in South Africa since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

The unrest led to more than 200 deaths – including children, elderly people and police officers – and a total of more than 2 500 people arrested.

In a statement on Friday night, the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, announced that the destruction of property and infrastructure will cost the country billions of rand.

looting
People going to work passing a burned car.

The chaos and the destruction were unrelenting and unselective, from large multinational corporations to struggling small businesses. The stark contrast, however, according to Steve Ledwaba, a businessman in Johannesburg's Alexandra township whose shop was vandalised and looted in the early hours of Friday morning, is that community convenience stores may have a harder time recovering from the carnage.

"I have no words," said the 54-year-old. "I have lost everything. I served this community, I know everyone, I help them every day."

Ledwaba had started selling a range of perishable goods such as bread and milk to the community from the backdoor of his two-room house in 2005, before opening his own shop.

"I wake up at 3am every day to make fresh vetkoeks [fried dough bread] for those that take the train to work at 4am. I didn't mind if someone who needed bread or pampers or even cold drink was missing R1. Now they’ve destroyed me."

'Planned and coordinated'

The government has deployed the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) to the areas most affected by the unrest, while Ramaphosa on Friday suggested the violence was "planned and coordinated" and said the government would not allow "anarchy and mayhem" to take hold in South Africa.

“We will not allow anarchy and mayhem to just unfold in our country," Ramaphosa told reporters during a visit to eThekwini Municipality.

unrest,looting
President Cyril Ramaphosa on a visit to the Kwamashu Bridge City on Friday.

While questions linger over the root causes of the violence and riots, some believe they were bound to happen.

"The majority of the people that are looting are poor and unemployed and tired of the inequalities," said Vuyo Zungula, an opposition MP and president of the African Transformation Movement, who described the events as a culmination of South Africa's unaddressed economic disparities and the gross indignity faced by a majority of its historically disadvantaged black population.

Zungula added: 

There is a man that was killed in Tembisa while holding a loaf of bread and milk.


Zungula said he believed that civil unrest of this nature and magnitude will continue over the next few years, unless meaningful economic reforms are introduced to benefit those who have long been marginalised.

In 2017, the Department of Agriculture Rural Development and Land Reform released the Land Audit Report, a 36-page document highlighting the racialised economic disparity and land ownership in South Africa. According to the report, black people, who make up the majority of the population, own only 4 percent of land, and white people, who make up just 12 percent of the population, own 72 percent of land.

In 2019, South Africa was declared the most unequal country in the world by the World Bank. The unemployment rate sits at a staggering high of 32.6 percent

"This is not just hunger; it is years of financial and psychological oppression of the poor. It is the result of suffering and exclusion,” said Mabutho Mthimkhulu, a community activist and preacher at a local Presbyterian chapter in Soweto.

"We need to rebuild the country but things cannot go back to the way they are."

'We were just starting to recover'

The unrest came at a time when many businesses were struggling to get back on their feet after stringent coronavirus lockdowns resulted in the closure of restaurants, construction companies and other industries as the pandemic took a toll on the country’s finances. South Africa’s economy contracted by 7 percent last year, compared with 0.2 percent growth the year before.

Zandi Montumo, 49, had just reopened her salon in Jabulani Mall, Soweto, after closing her doors in December, when her shop was attacked.

"We were just starting to recover, so I am very sad," she said.

"I am actually one of the lucky ones; only the windows were vandalised, and a few appliances taken, but the damage is recoverable."

Montumo, however, said the poor going into establishments and taking what they have been deprived of was somewhat understandable.

"I have been there," she said.

"I know the feeling of having nothing to feed your children. I’m sad for small businesses but the government is to blame for failing our people who live in poverty."

Johnson also chooses to focus on a way forward and rebuild not only her shop, but also her community relations.

"This almost destroyed the care I had for the Diepkloof community but since I have been receiving so much love and support from people all over, that made it easier for me to forgive," she said.

"The widespread support forced me to be human again. Love conquers all. I will forever cherish the support and friendships that came from the crisis."

Johnson added:

I can forgive the looters although I will not forget how I felt.

"Hopefully we all have learned a lesson from this crisis."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgunrest
Lottery
Lucky Tuesday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 1933 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 482 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
33% - 1216 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

27m ago

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

5h ago

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul 2021

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul 2021

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul 2021

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo