'We love you' - Nafiz Modack's supporters call out to him as he is whisked away from court

Businessman Nafiz Modack appeared in court with two others amid heavy security at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court.

Police Minister Bheki Cele sat in court along with the police's top brass.

Modack's supporters stood outside the court and called out to him as he left.

As an armoured vehicle whisked businessman and philanthropist Nafiz Modack away from the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, some of his supporters called out: "We love you Nafiz!"

Modack is known as someone who provides meals for impoverished families in some Cape Town suburbs.

He appeared in the dock along with his co-accused, Jacques Cronje and Ricardo Morgan, while police officers lined the walls of the courtroom, bearing rifles and wearing bullet-proof vests.

Two armed specialist officers also escorted the magistrate to the Bench as more officers stood around Police Minister Bheki Cele and the Western Cape police's top brass - acting Western Cape police commissioner Major General Thembisile Patekile and Major General Jeremy Vearey.

News24 Jenni Evans

Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) head Major General Andre Lincoln arrived shortly afterward and, after a few elbow bumps with colleagues, took his place at the back of the courtroom.

Charges

Prosecutor Blaine Lazarus said Modack, Cronje and Morgan faced charges of intimidation, kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, violation of the Electronic Communications Act and charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Lazarus said the State would oppose their release on bail and asked for a postponement to Friday to allow the State to prepare.

Then, while they were all still in the dock, Cronje was asked to step back and Modack and Morgan were charged with the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth, conspiracy to commit murder, and pinging (cellphone location tracking).

After the second set of charges was read, Morgan was asked to step back, leaving Modack to stand alone to face charges of attempted murder, reckless driving and a charge of resisting arrest - related to a car chase with police when he was arrested in Cape Town last Thursday.

In the Booth case, Kauthar Brown, Riyaad Gesant and Ibrahim Deare have already been found guilty in connection with the attack on Booth, who was shot at five times in his garage in Cape Town on 9 April 2020.



They entered into a plea and sentencing agreement which included admitting that they were part of the criminal activities of Woodstock's Terrible West Siders, which the State described as a gang.

READ | Inside the attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth

Springs debt collector and former rugby player Zane Kilian remained as the only accused until Monday's developments.

He was added to the Booth matter in the course of his court processes after he was charged with the murder of slain AGU detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear.

He had been described by the State during his bail application as key in the intelligence-gathering for the hit on Kinnear.

He denies the allegations.

Cele said outside that there might be further arrests, as well as a possible charge relating to the hit on Kinnear outside his Bishop Lavis home on 18 September 2020.



"That charge is coming; of murder," he said.

He said dismantling the underworld was an "ongoing exercise", and the arrests were linked to commitments the police made last year.

Modack was also allegedly implicated in a case involving an alleged hand grenade incident at Kinnear's home in 2019. In that matter, one of the accused, Amaal Jantjies, said during her bail application that she had acted on the orders of Lincoln to help the AGU.

Lazarus is also prosecuting that matter and has submitted transcripts and WhatsApp messages.

Referring to allegations that an officer at an elite police unit might also be charged, Cele said: "Being a police officer is an onerous job.



"Keep your blue. If you don't want to keep you blue, we don't hesitate to convert it to orange."

The three are in custody and will return to court on Friday.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.