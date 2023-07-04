We managed to get work done, says Nelson Mandela Bay mayor after first 33 days in office

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk gave a briefing on his first 33 days in office on Tuesday.

Van Niekerk says despite controversy with the establishment of a coalition government, great strides have been made with service delivery.

Presentations were also made on the progress of the metro's drought mitigation strategies.

Despite the controversy surrounding the establishment of the metro's coalition government a little more than a month ago, great progress has been made regarding service delivery, Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk said on Tuesday.

"The change of government was not without controversy, albeit contrived in the form of court appearances, mudslinging and attempted political hijacking to deter us from bringing hope and making a change for our people.

"But we have managed to get work done despite this," Van Niekerk said in his debut official briefing session of his first 33 days in office.

News24 previously reported on supposed cracks within the coalition after the national chairperson of the Patriotic Alliance, Marlon Daniels, said there were issues with certain parties, such as the EFF, allegedly wanting to dictate terms.

READ | Motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor filed by 'ousted member', says party

Despite these comments, Van Niekerk and other party members insisted the coalition was stable.

The mayor reiterated this on Tuesday, saying there was respect among all members of the coalition, and he appreciated all the efforts made to get services to the people.

He added:

It is a pleasure working with you and I feel encouraged to work with a team like this.

During the briefing, where several heads of departments were asked to make presentations about progress within their directorate, it was revealed great strides have been made in addressing the metro's water leaks backlog, a major issue for the water-scarce city.

While the infrastructure and engineering department set a 33-day target of tackling 1 000 water leaks, it has repaired 782 and plans on tackling the remaining 3 759 in 100 days.

The acting infrastructure and engineering director in the metro, Joseph Tsatsire, said another major step towards mitigating the crippling drought was taken with the approval of a budget for the installation of water management devices for high-water users.

This budget is set at R7 million and was sent to the mayor for approval last week.

This is in addition to the Bushy Park Wellfield Borehole Project launched last week as another drought mitigation strategy.