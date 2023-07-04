32m ago

Share

We managed to get work done, says Nelson Mandela Bay mayor after first 33 days in office

accreditation
Candice Bezuidenhout
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk highlighted his achievements during the first 33 days in office.
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk highlighted his achievements during the first 33 days in office.
Lulama Zenzile/Netwerk24
  • Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk gave a briefing on his first 33 days in office on Tuesday.
  • Van Niekerk says despite controversy with the establishment of a coalition government, great strides have been made with service delivery.
  • Presentations were also made on the progress of the metro's drought mitigation strategies.

Despite the controversy surrounding the establishment of the metro's coalition government a little more than a month ago, great progress has been made regarding service delivery, Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Gary van Niekerk said on Tuesday.

"The change of government was not without controversy, albeit contrived in the form of court appearances, mudslinging and attempted political hijacking to deter us from bringing hope and making a change for our people.

"But we have managed to get work done despite this," Van Niekerk said in his debut official briefing session of his first 33 days in office.

News24 previously reported on supposed cracks within the coalition after the national chairperson of the Patriotic Alliance, Marlon Daniels, said there were issues with certain parties, such as the EFF, allegedly wanting to dictate terms.

READ | Motion of no confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay mayor filed by 'ousted member', says party

Despite these comments, Van Niekerk and other party members insisted the coalition was stable.

The mayor reiterated this on Tuesday, saying there was respect among all members of the coalition, and he appreciated all the efforts made to get services to the people.

He added: 

It is a pleasure working with you and I feel encouraged to work with a team like this.

During the briefing, where several heads of departments were asked to make presentations about progress within their directorate, it was revealed great strides have been made in addressing the metro's water leaks backlog, a major issue for the water-scarce city.

While the infrastructure and engineering department set a 33-day target of tackling 1 000 water leaks, it has repaired 782 and plans on tackling the remaining 3 759 in 100 days.

The acting infrastructure and engineering director in the metro, Joseph Tsatsire, said another major step towards mitigating the crippling drought was taken with the approval of a budget for the installation of water management devices for high-water users.

This budget is set at R7 million and was sent to the mayor for approval last week.  

This is in addition to the Bushy Park Wellfield Borehole Project launched last week as another drought mitigation strategy.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gary van niekerkgqeberhaeastern capepoliticsmunicipality
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1631 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 4969 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 96 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

8h ago

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

6h ago

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.75
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.33
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
914.76
-0.5%
Palladium
1,242.82
-1.3%
Gold
1,925.93
+0.2%
Silver
22.98
+0.3%
Brent Crude
74.65
-1.0%
Top 40
70,888
-0.1%
All Share
76,224
-0.0%
Resource 10
62,815
-0.4%
Industrial 25
105,620
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,195
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

6h ago

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

9h ago

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

9h ago

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo