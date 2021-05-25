'We might go back to the streets' - Rietvallei residents give municipality 24 hours to respond

A fight over the occupation of land in Rietvallei is not over.

Residents have promised to occupy the land, which was earmarked for a housing project.

The government has pledged to build 10 000 units in the area.

Residents of Rietvallei, west of Johannesburg, have vowed to occupy a piece of land reserved for a government housing project.

The land at the centre of the dispute is situated at the main entrance to the township.

On Monday, the residents brought the township to a standstill when they clashed with the police while attempting to occupy it.

The residents handed the Mogale City municipality a memorandum of demands in which they said that they didn't want RDP houses but wanted to build their own homes on the land instead. The municipality has been given 24 hours to respond to their demands. Mogale City MCM for human settlements, Bongani Nkosi, said they intended to build 10 000 RDP and bonded houses on the land.

Soon after handing over the memorandum, many teenagers and youths clashed with the police, who used rubber bullets, teargas and stun grenades to disperse them.

A handful of Red Ants security guards in a white armoured vehicle were deployed to the area on Tuesday morning.

But community leader Thembani Sibanyoni said the fight over the unoccupied land was not over.

Sibanyoni said they would do everything they could to ensure that they occupied the land.

He said they were expecting a response from the municipality.

"By Wednesday, they must have an answer ready. If we don't get it (a response) by Thursday, we might go back to the streets," Sibanyoni added.

Community leaders approached the Kagiso police station to negotiate the release of nine people who were arrested for public violence.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the people were expected to appear in court for public violence.

Makhubele promised that police would remain in the area until calm was restored.

