32m ago

add bookmark

'We might go back to the streets' - Rietvallei residents give municipality 24 hours to respond

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rietvallei residents clashed with the police over land inivasion
Rietvallei residents clashed with the police over land inivasion
Ntwaagae Seleka, News24
  • A fight over the occupation of land in Rietvallei is not over.
  • Residents have promised to occupy the land, which was earmarked for a housing project.
  • The government has pledged to build 10 000 units in the area.

Residents of Rietvallei, west of Johannesburg, have vowed to occupy a piece of land reserved for a government housing project.

The land at the centre of the dispute is situated at the main entrance to the township.

On Monday, the residents brought the township to a standstill when they clashed with the police while attempting to occupy it.

READ | 'We don't want RDP houses, we want land' - crowd clashes with cops over Rietvallei land invasion

The residents handed the Mogale City municipality a memorandum of demands in which they said that they didn't want RDP houses but wanted to build their own homes on the land instead.

The municipality has been given 24 hours to respond to their demands.

Mogale City MCM for human settlements, Bongani Nkosi, said they intended to build 10 000 RDP and bonded houses on the land.

Soon after handing over the memorandum, many teenagers and youths clashed with the police, who used rubber bullets, teargas and stun grenades to disperse them.

A handful of Red Ants security guards in a white armoured vehicle were deployed to the area on Tuesday morning.

But community leader Thembani Sibanyoni said the fight over the unoccupied land was not over.

Sibanyoni said they would do everything they could to ensure that they occupied the land.

He said they were expecting a response from the municipality.

"By Wednesday, they must have an answer ready. If we don't get it (a response) by Thursday, we might go back to the streets," Sibanyoni added.

Community leaders approached the Kagiso police station to negotiate the release of nine people who were arrested for public violence.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the people were expected to appear in court  for public violence.

Makhubele promised that police would remain in the area until calm was restored.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmogale cityred antsbongani nkosikay makhubelethembani sibanonyigautengprotestsland invasion
Lottery
R115k for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2740 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
21% - 10270 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
73% - 35071 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.83
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.58
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,882.47
+0.1%
Silver
27.61
-0.6%
Palladium
2,747.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,185.30
+0.5%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,255
+0.3%
All Share
66,223
+0.3%
Resource 10
65,939
-0.7%
Industrial 25
85,006
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,976
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo