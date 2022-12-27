1h ago

'We must prevent such catastrophes': Ramaphosa calls for road safety after deadly Boksburg blast

Nicole McCain
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa has mourned those killed in the Boksburg gas tanker truck explosion on Christmas Eve.
  • 18 people died, including firefighters and staff at the nearby OR Tambo Memorial Hospital.
  • An investigation is under way to determine what caused the tanker to explode.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has mourned the loss of life due to the gas tanker truck explosion in Boksburg.

The explosion, which took place on Christmas Eve near the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital, killed 18 people and injured many others. There was also significant damage to surrounding public infrastructure.

Among the dead were eight nurses and a driver from the Tambo Memorial Hospital while eight firefighters were injured.

READ | Boksburg blast: 'It was like a zombie movie' - witness

Ramaphosa said his thoughts "are with the families and friends of those who have perished in the incident" and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

"The nation's hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating incident. Such events take on greater sadness and tragedy when they occur at this time of year when all of us pray for safety and look forward to the togetherness and comfort of extended time with family and friends," Ramaphosa said.

"In this instance, the loss of life is rendered more intense because some of the victims were hospital patients, hospital staff and children, while firefighters are counted among the injured."

The president expressed his appreciation for the rescue and recovery efforts by government agencies and organisations such as Gift of the Givers.

The 32-year-old truck driver was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of culpable homicide.

An investigation is under way to establish what caused the tanker, believed to be carrying 60 000 litres of liquified petroleum gas, to explode. Early indications are that the tanker did not fit under the low-lying bridge, became damaged, caught fire, and exploded. 

Ramaphosa said:

While we await the outcome of investigations into this tragedy, this incident does, like so many others, call on all of us to show due care and to avoid risk when we are out on our roads which we share as a public amenity.

The national and provincial departments of health have assessed the damage to the hospital and the Ekurhuleni Municipality has begun the process of relocating families whose homes were destroyed by the blast.

"As government, we are taking all necessary actions to bring relief to persons affected by the incident and we draw inspiration in our own efforts from the demonstrations of ubuntu we are seeing on the part of communities and community-based organisations," he said.

"While these interventions bring us hope and light in our darkest hour, we must always live by the resolve to prevent such catastrophes from taking place in the first place."

