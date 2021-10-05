2h ago

add bookmark

'We need closure,' says Tshegofatso Pule's family after delay in trial

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A memorial laid down for murdered woman, Tshegofatso Pule.
A memorial laid down for murdered woman, Tshegofatso Pule.
Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Tshegofatso Pule's family say they need closure.
  • This comes after the trial of the alleged mastermind in Pule's murder was postponed.
  • The trial is expected to begin in January next year.

Tshegofatso Pule's loved ones will have to wait longer for closure as the trial of the alleged mastermind behind her murder has been postponed.

"[Because] of the gruesome nature [of] the murder, we feel that we need closure, and sometimes closure does not come as quick as you want it to come.

"As frustrating as it is for the family, we have to live with it," family spokesperson Tumisang Katake told the media shortly after the postponement in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Katake reiterated that the family had always had confidence in the State's case.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule: Trial of alleged mastermind postponed to January

"So far, the State has actually proven themselves, that they have it covered. The fact that bail has been denied three times, it should send indications that the State's case is strong.

"As a family, we have prepared ourselves to go through this trial process, no matter how hard it's going to be until the trial stops," he added.

Shoba appeared in the High Court on Monday, where his trial was expected to commence, but it was subsequently postponed.

He is facing a charge of premeditated murder for his alleged role in the murder of Pule after he was implicated by Mzikayise Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the murder and turned State witness in February.

News24 earlier reported that Malephane had testified that Shoba had hired him to kill the 28-year-old beautician, and to make it look like a suicide.

READ | Tshegofatso Pule's family praises NPA after court dismisses alleged mastermind's third bail bid

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020. 

Shoba was initially denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in March after failing to show exceptional circumstances.

He applied again in May, and it was declined after the same court found that there were no new facts presented in the application, News24 reported.

He then approached the High Court to appeal the first bail judgment. This appeal was also dismissed.

The matter continues in January next year.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tshegofatso pulentuthuko shobagautengjohannesburggbvmurder
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Kenyan judge has declared that being a housewife is a full-time job worthy of about R54 000 per month. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great news! Hopefully South Africa will learn from this
16% - 1078 votes
Wishful thinking. It will never work in South Africa
28% - 1942 votes
A terrible idea. Who will be responsible for these salaries?
56% - 3861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight

30 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: David Mackenzie's conduct in the water polo pool in the spotlight
David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24...

29 Sep

David Mackenzie, school coach accused of inappropriate behaviour, drops bid to block News24 investigation
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help

25 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on filicide - what triggered Lauren Dickason? And how to get help
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.01
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,759.89
-0.5%
Silver
22.60
-0.4%
Palladium
1,921.50
+0.7%
Platinum
965.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
81.26
+2.5%
Top 40
58,098
+0.6%
All Share
64,543
+0.7%
Resource 10
58,518
-0.2%
Industrial 25
82,537
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,423
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone

30 Sep

Chefs with Compassion reaches two million meal milestone
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo