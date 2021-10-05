'We need closure,' says Tshegofatso Pule's family after delay in trial

Tshegofatso Pule's family say they need closure.

This comes after the trial of the alleged mastermind in Pule's murder was postponed.

The trial is expected to begin in January next year.

Tshegofatso Pule's loved ones will have to wait longer for closure as the trial of the alleged mastermind behind her murder has been postponed.



"[Because] of the gruesome nature [of] the murder, we feel that we need closure, and sometimes closure does not come as quick as you want it to come.

"As frustrating as it is for the family, we have to live with it," family spokesperson Tumisang Katake told the media shortly after the postponement in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

Katake reiterated that the family had always had confidence in the State's case.

"So far, the State has actually proven themselves, that they have it covered. The fact that bail has been denied three times, it should send indications that the State's case is strong.

"As a family, we have prepared ourselves to go through this trial process, no matter how hard it's going to be until the trial stops," he added.

Shoba appeared in the High Court on Monday, where his trial was expected to commence, but it was subsequently postponed.

He is facing a charge of premeditated murder for his alleged role in the murder of Pule after he was implicated by Mzikayise Malephane, who pleaded guilty to the murder and turned State witness in February.

News24 earlier reported that Malephane had testified that Shoba had hired him to kill the 28-year-old beautician, and to make it look like a suicide.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time of her death and was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020.

Shoba was initially denied bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court in March after failing to show exceptional circumstances.

He applied again in May, and it was declined after the same court found that there were no new facts presented in the application, News24 reported.

He then approached the High Court to appeal the first bail judgment. This appeal was also dismissed.

The matter continues in January next year.