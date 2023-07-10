'We need to look at the root causes': Child protection experts call for urgent action

A Cape Town woman who allegedly poured boiling water over a 5-year-old child is facing a charge of intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The incident has thrust the issue of child abuse into the spotlight.

Experts say urgent intervention is needed to prevent child abuse cases such as this.

Fighting child abuse requires all members of society to get involved, child protection experts have said.



Child abuse in the Western Cape was thrust into the spotlight last week when a woman was arrested and charged for pouring boiling water over 5-year-old Unako Kala while he was apparently playing with dogs in her street.



The child sustained several burn wounds.

Asanda Makaluza, a 22-year-old woman from Langa, was arrested in connection with the assault.

According to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the assault took place on Saturday, 24 June.

The boy's aunt, Yonela Mnyombolo, said Unako was recovering well.

READ | Woman arrested for burning a child with boiling water

"He is doing much better," she said, recalling the day when he came home screaming and crying.

"[He had] open wounds from where the water was poured onto him.

Mnyombolo said:

We are still furious that our child was treated like this. He is only a child and didn't deserve this.

According to the aunt, Unako left their Zone 17 home to play with his neighbourhood friends at the park in Settlers Street, which is where the accused lives.



"When it was time to come home, the children walked up the street," said Mnyombolo.

She said the children were distracted by dogs in the street and wanted to play with them, but the dogs kept barking at them.

It was then that the woman allegedly poured a bucket of boiling water over the child.

"We went to her place to ask her why she did this to our boy," said an angry Mnyombolo.

Echoing the family's version of events, ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said: "Children love playing with animals, and they found the dogs amusing while walking home from playing in the park. Somehow between the boy playing with the dogs and the dogs barking, Asanda might have found that irritating and acted in a manner that is condemned," Phakade said.

"We understand the community is still angry at what happened to the child. Any act of violence is condemned in the highest form, and we must allow the law to take its course in this case," said Phakade.



He said scores of residents protested outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Friday where Makaluza appeared on a charge of intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"We were told she had been taken to Pollsmoor prison until her next court appearance. She is currently still behind bars," Phakade said.

READ | 'Our boy is not doing well': Family of toddler burnt with boiling water at creche struggle with medical bills

The boy's family said they had received no apology from the accused or her family.



"Unako now has to walk around with those visible scars on his little body, which is wrong. He did not deserve to have that hot water poured on him like his life didn't matter," Mnyombolo said.

The boy's assault is not an isolated crime. According to the most recent quarterly crime statistics, there were 419 cases of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm on children in the Western Cape between January and March.



During the same period, 39 children were murdered, and 81 attempted murder cases were opened.

Marguerite Holtzhausen, director at The Trauma Centre, said the reasons why someone might perpetrate violence against a child could range from mental health issues to substance abuse.

Holtzhausen said:

We don’t know what led to her feeling that that would be something she can do to a child.

However, Holtzhausen flagged that mental health was often a contributing factor in cases such as these.



"There are lots of reasons why people act the way they do. It's an individual diagnosis."



Holtzhausen believed that one way of stemming the violence was to work with children at schools.

She said it was important to look at where the violence came from.



"We know that many who perpetrate violence have childhood trauma. We have to look at the root causes," she said, adding that many South Africans live in a perpetual state of "fight or flight".

"We have intergenerational trauma. Look at our history as a country. That has never been dealt with. We don't have programmes where we focus on community healing," she said.

Holtzhausen said children were often placed in danger because they did not have safe spaces to play.



"Young children are often on the streets, running free, with no supervision. They have no proper spaces to play, and no one is watching them," she said.

Edith Kriel, director of child protection organisation Jelly Beanz, said many South Africans were "living in survival mode on a daily basis", with no room for empathy or kindness.

In addition, children's rights were still grossly undervalued in many communities, Kriel said.

"Children are still not seen as people in their own right. There's very little understanding or compassion for them as human beings," she said.

ALSO READ | Their 3-year-old died during power cuts. They think it may be time for City Power to pay

Kriel said preventing child abuse required a systemic shift, which included providing social support to parents.

"Due to the legacy of apartheid, there's so much brokenness in families, parenting and parenting abilities. How are we really supporting families? The best the government has done is create the childcare grant. But that's just money, and it often doesn’t even get beneficiaries to the end of the month," Kriel said.

Child rights activist Lucinda Evans described the case as "shocking", saying that she hoped the law would take its course.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

She added that women and mothers needed more support and services, especially if they were struggling with mental health issues.



"What more can we do to protect children? Do we have enough facilities and after-school programmes? The answer is no," Evans said.



Department of Social Development spokesperson Monique Mortlock-Malgas said they aware of the matter and a social worker from a partner non-government organisation has been in touch with the family of the child.

"Psycho-social support will be rendered if necessary," said Malgas.



