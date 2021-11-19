We received loan from 'service provider' for King Dalindyebo's R1.8m Mercedes - EFF

The EFF says it has not made any declarations because it had not received donations that meet the threshold.

While it had not received donations that met the threshold in the first and second quarter, the party said it had received donations of more than R100 000 over the third quarter.

Treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe said the R1.8 million Mercedes donated to King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was financed through a bank loan and agreement with a service provider.

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe has vehemently denied that the EFF has failed to declare its funding sources as required by the Political Party Funding Act.



Speaking to media houses Primedia and Newzroom Afrika on Friday morning, Maotwe said it was not true that the EFF had chosen not to disclose it funders.

"The Political Party Funding Act is totally different from the SARS Act. While the latter states that everyone should file returns, even if they are zero returns, the Political Party Funding Act only [does] in instances where an amount that is above the threshold of R100 000 is received from a single donor."

She also said that the EFF had, during the first quarter, sent an email to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) indicating that the party had not received donations above the threshold necessary for it to make declarations.

READ | King Dalindyebo to get keys to R1.8m Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe on Saturday

"I wish I could make that email publicly available concerning that we did not receive any donations above the threshold of R100 000. Even during the second quarter, I did the same. I sent an email to the IEC informing them that the EFF did not receive any donation, so it is improper and wrong to say that the EFF merely chooses to not make declarations," Maotwe said.

Maotwe said the notion that the party had received sizable donations because it had recently bought a new building for its headquarters, Winnie Mandela House, and purchased a R1.8-million luxury Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV for King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, was not true. She said these purchases had been made as a result of the EFF’s good relationship with service providers.

In case you missed the EFF’s gift for a King.#EFFWelcomesKingDalindyebo pic.twitter.com/Y2Nuct6QOw — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2021

"That building [Winnie Mandela House] was acquired even before I became the treasurer-general. It was an old building that we renovated. I found that building already there and renovations had already started. We had a bond with the bank... actually we didn’t qualify for the bond, so we took a short-term loan which we, only now, this week actually can turn into a commercial property financing bond."



Maotwe said:

This is how we have been funding our campaign. We have also established relationships with our service providers. The service providers who did posters and banners for us is a gentlemen from Durban who we have a very good relationship with ... Even the food for our volunteers, we got that on credit.

She added that the R1.8 million vehicle purchased by the EFF for King Dalindyebo was achieved through an agreement with a "service provider".

"We needed to restore the dignity to our king, as you know, when he went to jail a lot was taken from him, so we through a financial provider made arrangement, and we are paying for it," said Maotwe.

READ | King Dalindyebo: 'Patrice Motsepe and Nelson Mandela also bought me cars'

While the party said it had not received donations over R100 000 during the first and second quarter, Maotwe confirmed that it had received sizable donations during the period from 1 October to November, and that these would be declared to the IEC and be shared in the third quarter report.

Maotwe maintained that the EFF's funds for the first and second quarter came from party levies which were as much as 10% for each and every councillor, and 7.5 % for members who sit in provincial legislatures and in Parliament.

In total, the party levies totalled far more than R10 million a year.

She went on to lambast the donors declared by other parties saying they were basically the entities that had captured their opponents.

“If you look at who is funding political parties, its the owners. We as the EFF don’t have owners, its a party for the people. If you look at the ANC, Chancellor House is their investment company that gave them the R15 million, so it more like dividends for them. And if you look at the DA funded by Naspers, and ActionSA by the Oppenheimers… they are captured, we are not owned by any one."