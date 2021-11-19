35m ago

add bookmark

We received loan from 'service provider' for King Dalindyebo's R1.8m Mercedes - EFF

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and EFF leader Julius Malema. (@EFFSouthAfrica via Twitter)
King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and EFF leader Julius Malema. (@EFFSouthAfrica via Twitter)
  • The EFF says it has not made any declarations because it had not received donations that meet the threshold. 
  • While it had not received donations that met the threshold in the first and second quarter, the party said it had received donations of more than R100 000 over the third quarter.
  • Treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe said the R1.8 million Mercedes donated to King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo was financed through a bank loan and agreement with a service provider.  

EFF treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe has vehemently denied that the EFF has failed to declare its funding sources as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

Speaking to media houses Primedia and Newzroom Afrika on Friday morning, Maotwe said it was not true that the EFF had chosen not to disclose it funders.

"The Political Party Funding Act is totally different from the SARS Act. While the latter states that everyone should file returns, even if they are zero returns, the Political Party Funding Act only [does] in instances where an amount that is above the threshold of R100 000 is received from a single donor."

She also said that the EFF had, during the first quarter, sent an email to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) indicating that the party had not received donations above the threshold necessary for it to make declarations. 

READ | King Dalindyebo to get keys to R1.8m Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe on Saturday

"I wish I could make that email publicly available concerning that we did not receive any donations above the threshold of R100 000. Even during the second quarter, I did the same. I sent an email to the IEC informing them that the EFF did not receive any donation, so it is improper and wrong to say that the EFF merely chooses to not make declarations," Maotwe said.

Maotwe said the notion that the party had received sizable donations because it had recently bought a new building for its headquarters, Winnie Mandela House, and purchased a R1.8-million luxury Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV for King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, was not true. She said these purchases had been made as a result of the EFF’s good relationship with service providers. 

"That building [Winnie Mandela House] was acquired even before I became the treasurer-general. It was an old building that we renovated. I found that building already there and renovations had already started. We had a bond with the bank... actually we didn’t qualify for the bond, so we took a short-term loan which we, only now, this week actually can turn into a commercial property financing bond."

Maotwe said:

This is how we have been funding our campaign. We have also established relationships with our service providers. The service providers who did posters and banners for us is a gentlemen from Durban who we have a very good relationship with ... Even the food for our volunteers, we got that on credit.

She added that the R1.8 million vehicle purchased by the EFF for King Dalindyebo was achieved through an agreement with a "service provider". 

"We needed to restore the dignity to our king, as you know, when he went to jail a lot was taken from him, so we through a financial provider made arrangement, and we are paying for it," said Maotwe.

READ | King Dalindyebo: 'Patrice Motsepe and Nelson Mandela also bought me cars'

While the party said it had not received donations over R100 000 during the first and second quarter, Maotwe confirmed that it had received sizable donations during the period from 1 October to November, and that these would be declared to the IEC and be shared in the third quarter report. 

Maotwe maintained that the EFF's funds for the first and second quarter came from party levies which were as much as 10% for each and every councillor, and 7.5 % for members who sit in provincial legislatures and in Parliament. 

In total, the party levies totalled far more than R10 million a year. 

She went on to lambast the donors declared by other parties saying they were basically the entities that had captured their opponents. 

“If you look at who is funding political parties, its the owners. We as the EFF don’t have owners, its a party for the people. If you look at the ANC, Chancellor House is their investment company that gave them the R15 million, so it more like dividends for them. And if you look at the DA funded by Naspers, and ActionSA by the Oppenheimers… they are captured, we are not owned by any one."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effbuyelekhaya dalindyeboeastern capepoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 2968 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 547 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
19% - 1433 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 2564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.70
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.1%
Gold
1,863.28
+0.2%
Silver
24.79
-0.1%
Palladium
2,070.50
-2.7%
Platinum
1,037.50
-1.2%
Brent-ruolie
81.24
+1.2%
Top 40
64,254
-0.9%
All Share
70,737
-0.9%
Resource 10
65,073
-0.2%
Industrial 25
95,088
-1.1%
Financial 15
13,979
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo