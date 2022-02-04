'We rely on data': How a Cape Town school increased its matric pass rate from 40% to 85%

A Cape Town school's matric pass rate jumped from 40% to 85% in just two years.

Silikamva High School received an award for showing the greatest improvement in the matric pass rate.

The school's success is rooted in a system of data analysis, based on pupils' performances.

How do you take a school's pass rate from 40% to 85% in just two years?

Silikamva High School principal, Siphathisiwe Nkala-Nkhona, will tell you the secret is in collaboration and teamwork.

At the Western Cape Education Department's National Senior Certificate Awards Ceremony on Thursday, Silikamva was named as the school to show the greatest improvement in pass rate between 2019 and 2021.

It was also the school that had the greatest increase in the percentage of pupils achieving access to bachelor's degree studies over the same period.

The school is based in Imizamo Yethu in Cape Town and caters to pupils from the area.

Many live in poverty, said Nkala-Nkhona, which made the achievement even more important.

Nkala-Nkhona's secret to the significantly improved results is in data analysis.

"We use data a lot. We have someone who is dedicated to looking at the data we have of our learners and their achievements. This year, we made use of what we call question-by-question error analysis. Every subject head will look at the assessments and look at the marks per child. Where the learners are lacking, the teachers will reteach that section," she said.

The pupils have also benefitted from extra lessons and holiday classes, which include meals, to ensure the children are nourished while learning.

"We have dedicated staff working very hard, putting in extra effort to make sure the pupils are getting the best," she said.

READ | Western Cape's star matriculants shine at top pupils' award ceremony

Nkala-Nkhona also brought in a motivational speaker to keep the learners motivated to do well in their exams.

The school's bachelor's pass rate reached 66% this year – something that will bring with it increased opportunities for the 55 pupils who will now be able to attend college and university, Nkala-Nkhona said.

For the first time, the school had a pupil who achieved an average of over 80%, Nkala-Nkhona said.

She said:

It has really boosted the confidence of this year's Grade 12 pupils. We are looking at that average and saying we need to beat that now.





Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the department worked with schools that had not achieved a 60% pass rate.

"I am pleased to report that the number of schools in this category has decreased from 52 in 2020, to 40 in 2021. But make no mistake: we are not satisfied with this number. We will continue to work with these schools to ensure that they, too, can raise their pass rates.

"And I urge them to look to the examples of other schools that have managed, through hard work and with support, to increase their pass rates dramatically," she said.

The province's pass rate also increased in 2021 - by 1.3 percentage points to 81.2%.

The Western Cape also achieved the highest bachelor's pass rate in the country - the province's highest ever, at 45.3%.