We Remember: News24 honours victims of Covid-19 with special project

On Friday, 12 June, South Africa marked 100 days since we documented our first case of Covid-19. Since that fateful day, our lives have changed irrevocably.

By Saturday, 1 423 people in South Africa had lost their lives. The country had recorded 65 736 infections with 36 850 people having recovered and 1 087 887 tests administered.

South Africa went into lockdown early, which curbed the initial rate of infections and saved thousands of lives.

Every night, around 22:00, the Department of Health releases that day's numbers: infections, deaths, recoveries.

Through this barrage of daily numbers, graphs and trends, it is easy to lose sight of the real victims of Covid-19: those who have lost their lives.

As more and more people succumb to the deadly virus, we need to pause and remember that the victims, our fellow countrymen and women, were not just numbers, but fathers, mothers, sons and daughters who all played an important role in their communities.

Like Tracy Harman, wife of 54-year-old Anton who died of Covid-19 in May, said: "My husband was a human being. Until people realise that, deaths will keep happening."

Today we launch Covid-19 | We Remember. It is our attempt to give the numbers a human face and pay tribute to those whose lives the virus has claimed.

We hope to honour their stories while we are reminded of the reasons for the sacrifices the lockdown has forced all of us to make.

If you have lost a loved one to the virus and would like to pay tribute to them, send us their name, age, where they're from and a picture, along with a short obituary to feedback@news24.com and help us honour their memory.