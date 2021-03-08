25m ago

add bookmark

'We salute women frontline workers' - Ramaphosa marks International Women's Day with tribute

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS
  • Women have played a "pivotal role" in the fight against Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.
  • He marked International Women's Day by honouring the involvement of women in fighting the pandemic.
  • Ramaphosa added that the pandemic had highlighted women's ability to lead.

Woman have played an important role in the country's response to Covid-19, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

The president marked International Women's Day by highlighting the involvement of women in fighting the pandemic.

"Since the coronavirus pandemic reached South Africa a year ago, the women of South Africa have played a pivotal role in the country's response. We salute the resilience and bravery of women frontline workers, who worked to fight the pandemic as nurses, doctors, emergency personnel, police and soldiers," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He saluted healthcare workers like nurse Petronella Benjamin from Eerste River in the Western Cape, who lost her life to Covid-19 just days before she was due to retire after 25 years of service, as well as the efforts of thousands of fieldworkers like Azalet Dube from Doctors without Borders.

He also thanked teachers who ensured pupils were able to receive an education despite the disruption caused by the pandemic, and those leading civil society organisations.

"Women doctors, researchers and scientists have played and continue to play an important role in our epidemiological response. One of the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trials conducted last year, the Ensemble trial, was led by two female scientists, Professor Glenda Gray of the South African Medical Research Council and Professor Linda-Gail Bekker of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre," he added.

READ | Cyril Ramaphosa | The role of women in fighting Covid-19 has inspired us to build an equal future

In the private sector, women business leaders have been visible in mobilising financial resources to support government's efforts, Ramaphosa said.

He said: 

No such tribute on [International Women's Day] would be complete without recognising the role of the women of this administration, whose efforts often go unacknowledged. It is women who lead the many government departments at the forefront of the national relief response.


"Our experience of this pandemic has once more demonstrated women's capacity to organise, collaborate, lead and achieve. Through their actions, they have demonstrated there is no such thing as 'a woman's place'."

However, Ramaphosa noted, South African women still faced many challenges, including a lack of representation in senior positions, unemployment, poverty and gender-based violence.

"But on this day, let us acknowledge how far we have come as a society thanks to the role of women leaders, particularly in helping the nation through this pandemic. As we have struggled against this disease, women have been present and prominent in almost every arena of life. This has set a standard for the kind of society we continue to build," he added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
international women's daycyril ramaphosacoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 4198 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2845 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4030 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.42
(-0.84)
ZAR/GBP
21.36
(-0.75)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.45)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.88)
Gold
1700.09
(-0.40)
Silver
25.46
(+0.21)
Platinum
1134.50
(0.00)
Brent Crude
70.01
(0.00)
Palladium
2341.00
(+0.47)
All Share
68245.33
(-0.04)
Top 40
62740.06
(-0.08)
Financial 15
12770.83
(+0.09)
Industrial 25
86775.51
(-0.96)
Resource 10
71567.31
(+1.08)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo