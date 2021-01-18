56m ago

add bookmark

'We sensed danger' - Lesufi appeals to private schools to postpone reopening

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Gallo Images
  • Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to all schools to remain closed until 14 February.
  • Lesufi was visiting Helpmekaar Kollege, which had prepared to allow its 1 200 pupils to return to school on Monday.
  • The school has since decided to migrate to online learning.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has appealed to private schools to follow the Department of Basic Education's directive that schools reopen on 15 February, as allowing pupils to return earlier could potentially place a huge strain on the province's health system.

Schools were due to open on 27 January. Some independent schools opened last week, but the majority were due to reopen on Monday.

Following consultations with education stakeholders, including teacher unions, school governing bodies and independent schools' associations, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), Cabinet and the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) decided to delay the reopening, especially since the new variant of the virus in South Africa was said to affect young people.

Making the announcement during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Basic Education Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule said the decision was taken to give relief to the health system, which was already not coping due to the high number of Covid-19 cases.

But while many independent schools decided to turn to online learning after the opening of schools was postponed, at least one private school in Johannesburg seemed to be an outlier.

READ HERE | New Curro deal: Will struggling private schools have to rely on bigger players to survive?

Helpmekaar Kollege in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, sent a newsletter to parents that all 1 200 pupils should report to school on Monday. In addition, a concert for Grade 8 pupils had been planned for Friday, 22 January, and a choir camp for Saturday and Sunday, 23 and 24 January.

But on Sunday, in an amended notice, Helpmekaar – or Helpies, as it is affectionately known among its pupils and staff – said it had decided to teach its pupils online from Wednesday, 20 January, according to its daily timetable (07:30 to 14:00).

"We want to be sensible in this peak period of Covid ahead and limiting people's risks," the school announced under the heading, "Helpies reconsiders", citing "the latest developments", among other considerations.

It stated that all learning will be presented online from Wednesday. In addition, all planned camps and activities have been postponed until further notice.

'We sensed danger'

Visiting the school on Monday, Lesufi – standing next to Helpmekaar's principal, Klaus König – said the school started its teaching activities last week, before Mhaule's announcement. But, having considered its options, the school had taken the decision to proceed with online learning.

"This weekend, I was flooded with reports that there are schools that believe they should go ahead with... reopening," Lesufi said during a brief media conference following his visit.

READ | Covid-19: SA schools' reopening delayed by two weeks as country fights second wave

"We sensed danger and we felt that we can't just persuade the public education system – we need to also persuade the private education system.

"The reasons are simple. They are in the same communities, their parents are going to buy textbooks and school uniforms – they are going to be up and down.

"It's not about the capability of an institution to manage the virus, it's the movement, because the virus spreads through movement."

ALSO READ | Lockdown: Independent schools turn to online learning

Lesufi added that he had come to learn about Helpmekaar's plans to reopen through the media and decided to engage the school's management to gauge its reasons.

However, König informed Lesufi that the school had since revised its schedule. "As a leader, you revisit your own decision," Lesufi said.

Not an act of defiance

"The school was already open last week. The reopening was not [an act of] defiance. They had already opened. The decision [to postpone reopening] came late, and when the information was brought to [the school's] attention... they reconsidered [it] and they felt they should migrate to online learning."

Lesufi said the postponement came after the Gauteng Education Department wrote to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, citing concerns about an influx of the province's pupils from other provinces following the holidays.

"Hospital beds are full, both in private and public institutions. Many people were dying. The number [of infections] were increasing."

Lesufi said if they allowed 2.5 million pupils – and by implication their parents – to return to schools in the province, the health system might not be able to cope.

Lesufi also indicated that he had engaged the management of Curro schools as it was also reported that they had planned to re-open today.

"I spoke to the CEO of Curro schools and they have also agreed to retract face-to-face learning. The province is under siege from the Covid-19 virus and we need everyone to play their part," Lesufi said.

Lesufi further indicated that the province was in the process of requesting the department to ensure that the two weeks' delay is gazetted so that the decision becomes law.

"We will retreat for two weeks and monitor the situation; wait for the experts to advice and then make an announcement on whether we return in two weeks or not. Our decision will always be based on sound, scientifically backed advice," he said.



Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of basic educationhelpmekaar kollegepanyaza le­sufigautengjohannesburgeducationcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 7441 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 6233 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 575 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.33
(-0.72)
ZAR/GBP
20.76
(-0.47)
ZAR/EUR
18.49
(-0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.86)
Gold
1830.60
(+1.01)
Silver
24.84
(+1.90)
Platinum
1072.00
(+0.98)
Brent Crude
54.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2386.00
(+0.42)
All Share
63703.75
(+0.24)
Top 40
58534.83
(+0.15)
Financial 15
11923.31
(+0.05)
Industrial 25
84872.85
(+1.27)
Resource 10
63108.67
(-1.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo