39m ago

Share

‘We stand on the side of peace': Ramaphosa and Putin all smiles during meeting in Russia

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantinovsky Palace in St.Petersburg (Supplied by GCIS)
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Konstantinovsky Palace in St.Petersburg (Supplied by GCIS)
GCIS
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face for a bilateral meeting in St Petersburg on Saturday.
  • It was the first time they had met since the publicising of an affidavit laying out Ramaphosa's fears of Russia declaring war if South Africa arrested Putin.
  • The two leaders appeared at ease with one another.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was all smiles when he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time since the publicising of an affidavit laying out his fears of Russia declaring war if South Africa arrested him.

Ramaphosa and Putin shook hands at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St Petersburg on Saturday.

They were meeting to "discuss South Africa and Russia’s bilateral relationship which is built on strategic partnerships in several areas including energy, industry and agriculture", according to the Presidency on its social media account. 

In photos supplied by the GCIS, the two leaders appeared to be a jovial mood as they posed for the cameras. They smiled and appeared to laugh while talking.

In a publicised affidavit to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said his fear of war with Russia was the reason he did not want to execute the March-issued International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Putin.

READ | Arresting Putin would be declaration of war against Russia, Ramaphosa says in confidential affidavit

The government claimed a diplomatic victory last week when it announced that Putin would not physically attend the BRICS summit planned for next month, where domestic and international laws would have forced the government to arrest the Russian leader. 

Ramaphosa told both the ICC and the High Court that he feared that Russia would declare war on South Africa if it were to arrest Putin. He said the government took threats by Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev seriously. 

Ramaphosa and other African heads of state this week attended the second Russia–Africa Summit.

"All of Africa would like to see peace prevailing. We are all in support of peace and, in many ways, our coming here also testifies to that," Ramaphosa told delegates at a round table discussion. 

"In, addition, we collectively as African countries have a very collaborative relationship with Russia. We co-operate in a number of areas and this give us the ability to talk to you about peace.

"As much as we are having challenges on our African continent, we stand on the side of peace."

Ramaphosa said he was pleased that Russia had recognised the peace initiative by African countries, and that it took it "very seriously and have given due consideration and regard to the proposals we have put forward".

He urged dialogue and negotiations to end the conflict resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"We did inform you that we as African countries stand firm on the respect for the UN charter and principles which we also have appropriated as the AU, and we do believe those principles should be respected," he said.

"We are pleased to hear you say exactly the same thing. We are pleased to hear you also say that our ideas resonate with your ideas and they also coincide with the ideas that have been put forward by others, principally China."

Russia has been accused of "weaponising food" after it suspended the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allowed the safe export of grain and fertiliser from Ukraine to other parts of the world.

Putin had said Africa would not starve and that Russia was ready to supply the continent with grain. He announced that Zimbabwe was one of the first African countries to receive grain from Russia, free of charge.

READ | 'We punch way above our weight': Ramaphosa reveals snippets of phone call with Ukrainian president

Ramaphosa said: "We would like the Black Sea to be opened to the world market. We are not coming to plead for donations for the African continent, [however] we do recognise out of the generosity and heart of the Russian federation, you have decided to donate grain.

"We are hear to listen to you, to hear what your response would be to some of the proposals [on the Russia-Ukraine war]. As we said, we are prepared to engage."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bricsvladmir putincyril ramaphosarussiaukrainepoliticsinternational relationssecurity
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 10518 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.27
+3.3%
Rand - Pound
22.19
+2.0%
Rand - Euro
19.05
+1.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.48
+1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.9%
Platinum
935.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,245.03
0.0%
Gold
1,959.39
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.99
+0.9%
Top 40
73,120
+0.3%
All Share
78,507
+0.3%
Resource 10
63,327
-1.2%
Industrial 25
108,466
+1.4%
Financial 15
17,329
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo